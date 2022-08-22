Robert RICHMAN

RICHMAN, Robert Alan, born in St. Louis, Mo., Bob passed away at his home on Aug. 5, 2022, at the age of 99. Bob will be remembered for his humor, his clever puns, the detailed family histories he documented and being a most meticulous driving-directions writer. He was a Master Gardener, a crossword puzzle aficionado, an ice cream enthusiast and a wonderful storyteller. He often recounted how lucky he felt to be blessed with remarkable family and friends, and believed (like his favorite movie), yes, indeed, It's A Wonderful Life. He graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in mechanical engineering, then served aboard the USS Mansfield (WWII) and USS Douglas Fox (Korea) as a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy. He was an avid baseball fan namely the St. Louis Cardinals and Boston Red Sox. So much so that he weighed job offers after leaving the Navy based on whether the company was in a National League city where he'd get to see the Cardinals play. He ultimately accepted an offer at General Electric, from which he retired in 1985, after 39 years at the Lynn, Mass. and Durham, N.C. plants managing generator engineering. Bob's life was forever changed on July 1, 1947, when he met Jackie Willett. Their first date was the July 4 dance in Lynn. He later proposed as they sat by the ocean at Marblehead, but it was aptly on a date to a Red Sox game that he placed a diamond on her finger. Bob and Jackie married in 1949 and settled in Topsfield, Mass. ("the Bedford Falls of my life"), in 1951 to raise their family. They moved to Raleigh, N.C., in 1973, and to Mechanicsville, Va., in 2007. Jackie's passing in 2017 was heartbreaking for Bob, but soon after the 75th anniversary of their first date, he reunited with the love of his life. He is survived by his daughters, Lee Nelson, Christine Richman, Carolyn Richman Peart (Jerry) and Patrice Richman (Don Salle); grandchildren, Heather Nelson, Stephanie Russell (Jimmy), Douglas Boytos, Mark Boytos, Emily Salle and Nathan Salle; great-grandchildren, James Russell and Scarlett Russell; and many cherished cousins, nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary Jacqueline "Jackie" Richman; parents, Herman and Fay Richman; brother, Arthur Richman; son-in-law, Dana Nelson; and son, Thomas Richman. The family will be forever grateful to Lavonne, Nathalie, Deanna, Olinda, Pauline and John for their care and friendship and for filling Bob's days with ice cream, humor and baseball. Relatives and friends will be invited to attend a visitation from 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 26 at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Parkway, Mechanicsville. A Funeral Mass will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 at the Catholic Church of the Redeemer, 8275 Meadowbridge Road, Mechanicsville. Interment will be private. Donations in his memory may be made to Catholic Charities USA (2050 Ballenger Avenue, Suite 400, Alexandria, Va. 22314) or Mechanicsville Churches Emergency Functions/MCEF (P.O. Box 604, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111). The family respectfully ask all those attending the visitation and the Mass to please wear a mask. Masks will be provided by the funeral home on the night of the visitation if needed.