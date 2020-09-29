Rockville resident seeks information on stolen flags

ROCKVILLE – About two years ago, veteran Scott Coffield wanted to share his love for his country and the colleges he, his wife and their children attended by erecting flags near the driveway of their Pouncey Tract Road home in Rockville.
To his dismay, he has had three American flags stolen from the roadside location. Also taken by the unknown culprits were the flags of the University of Washington, Colorado State University, the University of Virginia and James Madison University.
Scott also had a Notre Dame flag because he was born in the Notre Dame (South Bend), Indiana, area, and his parents were involved with the university.
Stealing the flags for the universities, Scott said, only occurred once. “One and done.”
Flags representing the colleges are ordered through the schools and, he added, “It takes a long time when you order these college flags, going through the school and getting these flags. It takes a while before you can get them.”
“They’ve not only stolen the flags, but even the poles and the brackets,” Scott said of the thieves. “They’ve damaged the posts; I’ve had to replace a couple of the posts.”
He did report the thefts to the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office. Due to the costs of all the items taken, the crime is considered a felony.
Scott is baffled by the thefts. “I’m sure they don’t have any great fondness for the University of Washington or Colorado State. It’s pure meanness.”
“I think we need to catch these people, especially that they would steal our National Flag over and over again.”
He noted that the poles would not be easy to remove since he had the brackets installed securely.
The Coffield house is about 400 yards from where the flags, which were on 6-foot poles, were erected.
He pointed out that the flags at that address have a history, a tradition.
The previous owners, the Mizell family, flew flags there too.
Telling people coming to his home about the flags was a landmark for directions. “People always knew where our house was because of the flags.”
The Mizell family, Scott said, had flags for the University of Nebraska, U.S. Naval Academy, and Clemson University, among others. “I don’t know if they ever had a problem with this or not.”
Scott did say there isn’t a lot of traffic late at night, but the flags weren’t readily visible until a motorist was maybe 100 to 200 yards from the site.
He has not replaced the most recent thefts.
“At this point, I don’t see why we can’t have a nice friendly little tradition here.”
Scott said the flags “put a little color in peoples’ lives during this pandemic.”
“We need a little light-heartedness in the country -- something to lift our spirits a bit, so this is a real slap in the face to the whole community,” he said in reference to the recent riots and looting in cities across the nation.
As a veteran, he said, “I take umbrage that on three different occasions an American Flag was stolen.”
Anyone with information about the thefts of Scott Coffield’s flags and accessories is asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6110.