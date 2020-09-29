Rockville resident seeks information on stolen flags

ROCKVILLE – About two years ago, veteran Scott Coffield wanted to share his love for his country and the colleges he, his wife and their children attended by erecting flags near the driveway of their Pouncey Tract Road home in Rockville.

To his dismay, he has had three American flags stolen from the roadside location. Also taken by the unknown culprits were the flags of the University of Washington, Colorado State University, the University of Virginia and James Madison University.

Scott also had a Notre Dame flag because he was born in the Notre Dame (South Bend), Indiana, area, and his parents were involved with the university.

Stealing the flags for the universities, Scott said, only occurred once. “One and done.”

Flags representing the colleges are ordered through the schools and, he added, “It takes a long time when you order these college flags, going through the school and getting these flags. It takes a while before you can get them.”

“They’ve not only stolen the flags, but even the poles and the brackets,” Scott said of the thieves. “They’ve damaged the posts; I’ve had to replace a couple of the posts.”