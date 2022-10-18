Roger STEWART

STEWART, Roger A., passed away on Oct. 5, 2022, at the age of 67. He is survived by his loving wife, Linda; daughter, Madison; sons, Alexander and Michael; siblings, William Stewart, Nancy Snyder, Paul Stewart and Donald Stewart; as well as a number of cousins, nieces and nephews. Roger was born on Dec. 19, 1954, in Baltimore, Maryland to parents, William and Alva Stewart. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1976 to 1984, during which time he attended Nuclear Power School and served on the U.S.S. Pogy. He worked at Dominion Energy for 35 years, retiring in 2019. The family will hold a memorial service on Oct. 22, 2022 at 2 p.m., located at Woody Funeral Home, Atlee Chapel, 9271 Shady Grove Rd., Mechanicsville. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to one of the following charities: NAMI, FaceIt Foundation, or Richmond SPCA. Online condolences at www.woodyfuneralhome atlee.com.
