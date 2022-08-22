 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ronald NOEL

NOEL

NOEL, Ronald Steven "Ronnie," of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, with his family by his side. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis Noel, Jettie Noel Henry and James B. Henry Sr. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Margaret "Peggy" Noel; son, Brian Noel (Chrissy); daughter, Courtney Noel; brother, L. Gale Noel; sister, Karole Zapantis (Steve); nieces, Haylie Zapantis (Luke Cook), Sydnie Zapantis and Jon Plumey; grandchildren, Hunter Noel and Brinley Noel. He was a lifetime member of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department. Sincere appreciation and gratitude to the LVAD team of doctors, nurses and staff at the Pauley Heart Center of VCU Health for their unwavering compassion and dedication. The family received friends Thursday, Aug. 18 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road, where services were held Friday, Aug. 19 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the CDKL5 Foundation in honor of his granddaughter, Brinley Noel at www.cdkl5.com or IFCR, PO BOX 926, Wadsworth, Ohio 44282. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.

