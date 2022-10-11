Ronnie SMITH

SMITH, Ronnie, 74, of Mechanicsville, passed away suddenly on October 1, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Dorothy Smith. He is survived by his sisters, Donna Reynolds (John) and Kathy Healey (Mike); five nieces and nephews, Dorothy, Nick (Amanda), Dustin (Erin), Mark and Paul (Shannon); and five great-nieces and nephews. The family received friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, with a funeral service and reception followed at 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to be made to your local Special Olympics or Hanover ARC.
