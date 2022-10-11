 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ronnie SMITH

  • 0
SMITH

SMITH, Ronnie, 74, of Mechanicsville, passed away suddenly on October 1, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Dorothy Smith. He is survived by his sisters, Donna Reynolds (John) and Kathy Healey (Mike); five nieces and nephews, Dorothy, Nick (Amanda), Dustin (Erin), Mark and Paul (Shannon); and five great-nieces and nephews. The family received friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, with a funeral service and reception followed at 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to be made to your local Special Olympics or Hanover ARC.

0 Comments

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lois LONGEST

Lois LONGEST

LONGEST, Lois Ann, 85, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. She was preceded in death by her beloved hu…

Robert FAUTEUX

Robert FAUTEUX

FAUTEUX, Robert M. "Bob," 59, of Milford, went to be with his Lord on Sept. 25, 2022. He was preceded in death by his little buddy, Rocky. He …

Carolyn SCOTT

Carolyn SCOTT

SCOTT, Carolyn Ann, 80, of Manteo, N.C., beloved wife and mother, parted from this world on Sept. 18, 2022. She is survived by her husband, Ha…

SNITZER

SNITZER

SNITZER, James "Jim" Christopher, age 60, passed away on Aug. 29, 2022, at VCU Massey Cancer Center, Thomas Palliative Care Unit, after a batt…

Jessie TALLEY

Jessie TALLEY

TALLEY, Jessie Carole, 80, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. She was preceded in death by her father,…

DAVID FARROW

DAVID FARROW

FARROW, David R., 63, of Mechanicsville, passed away on Sept. 15, 2022, after a 14-month battle with leukemia. He was preceded in death by his…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News