Rosa Estelle MARTIN
Rosa Estelle MARTIN

MARTIN

MARTIN, Rosa Estelle, 77, of Mechanicsville, passed away on February 22, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Mary Martin; and a special aunt, Myrtle Atkinson. She is survived by her children, Tim Rankin, Bubba Rankin (Beth) and Michelle Rankin; grandchildren, Conner, Tyler, Kimber, Mason, Eric and Leah; ex-husband and friend, Kenneth Rankin. She was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. A graveside service was held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2, at Signal Hill Memorial Park. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.

