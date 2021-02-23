Round 2: Moderna vaccine packs a bigger punch -- still worth getting

MECHANICSVILLE – When I got the first of the series of two shots of the Moderna COVID vaccine, it was pretty much painless save for a sore arm.

Lest readers get their expectations too high, I must warn: The kick from the second of the two shots proved quite a doozy.

My experience was not unusual. What I went through with the Moderna vaccine is similar to the experiences of those receiving the two-dose mRNA vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech.

For the second round, I had to travel to Saluda to the Three Rivers Health District offices. Registration for the second shot was a bit quicker as I had already been through the process. I also had my COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card, which is required for one to get a second dose – the card may also may be vital if one needs proof of vaccination to work or travel later.

As it was with the first dose, I went through a drive-up vaccination setup. One vaccination site volunteer checked to see if I was on the appointment list (a requirement in this instance), another directed me to a parking space. Another brought and retrieved the registration paperwork and yet another gave me the vaccine.

As with the first dose, I had to wait on-site for observation in case I developed a severe allergic reaction.