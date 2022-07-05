Rowland THOMPSON

THOMPSON, Rowland Lee, 90, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away June 24, 2022. Rolee was born in Richmond, Va., to Nathaniel and Mary Thompson. Rolee is survived by his stepsons, David DesChamps (fiancé, Mary Hopkins) of Mechanicsville, Va. and Steve Thompson (husband, Joey) of Roanoke, Va.; three grandchildren (Ian, Jerry and Kalee); five great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Lou Thompson; and numerous friends and neighbors. Rolee was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 49 years, Anne; and his brother, Wesley. Rolee served in the Army Security Agency during the Korean War and was a Richmond City Firefighter for 36 years. He was a life member and past Post Commander of VFW Post 9808 and a member of Atlee Community Church of Mechanicsville. Rolee’s interests included spending time with his great-grandchildren, collecting tools, sitting on the front porch watching his neighbors, game playing and watching game shows on TV with his wife. The family received friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Monaghan Funeral Home at 7300 Creighton Parkway, Mechanicsville, Va., where a funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022. Interment will follow in Amelia Veterans Cemetery, Amelia Court House, Va. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the East Hanover Volunteer Rescue Squad, 8105 Walnut Grove Rd, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111.