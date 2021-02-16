Roy S. HARTLESS, Jr.

HARTLESS, Roy S., Jr., 65, of Amelia, Va., passed away on October 25, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Dixie Hartless; son, Robbie Hartless (Vickie); brothers, Bryan Hartless (Joan), Harvey “Pee Wee” Holt; sister, Deborah Meredith (Chris); grandchildren and a great-grandchild. He truly will be missed by all. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.