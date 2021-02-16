 Skip to main content
Roy S. HARTLESS, Jr.
Roy S. HARTLESS, Jr.

HARTLESS, Roy S., Jr., 65, of Amelia, Va., passed away on October 25, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Dixie Hartless; son, Robbie Hartless (Vickie); brothers, Bryan Hartless (Joan), Harvey “Pee Wee” Holt; sister, Deborah Meredith (Chris); grandchildren and a great-grandchild. He truly will be missed by all. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

