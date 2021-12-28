Royal Calvin DAWSON, Jr.

DAWSON, Royal Calvin "R.C., Chief, Tiny or Max" Jr., 72, of Mechanicsville, passed away in the comfort of his home with his loving wife by his side, on December 16, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Josephine Dawson. He is survived by his loving wife, Candace Dawson; son, Jonathan Roberts (Ana); sister, Elsie Dawson; fur babies, Smokey and Jack; and many other extended family members. R.C. spent more than 30 years with the Henrico Fire Department, going from Cadet to Deputy Fire Chief. He was also a founding member of the first HAZMAT team in Virginia. After retirement, he continued to serve the community as the Chief of Guest Services at the Richmond International Raceway. All who worked with him knew him for his professionalism, care for others and endless support and guidance. As his family grieves in such a challenging moment, they remember his constant love, laughter and impact on them and the community. They will never stop missing or loving him, but know that he is one of their angels now. The family received friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Monday, December 27 at the Bennett Funeral Home, Mechanicsville Chapel, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where a memorial service took place at 2 p.m. The service may be viewed via live stream at reellyfeproductions.com/watch-live. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tunnels to Towers Foundation, t2t.org. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.