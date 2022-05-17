RSN photographers receive VPA awards

Two photographers for Richmond Suburban News have claimed awards for the Virginia Press Association’s 2021 News and Advertising Contest.

Freelance photographer Joel Klein and sports editor Dave Lawrence received awards in the Sports Feature Photo, Sports News Photo, Pictorial Photo and Slideshow or Gallery categories.

Managing editor Laura McFarland praised Lawrence and Klein for their continuous efforts to provide outstanding coverage for the two community newspapers in Hanover County (The Mechanicsville Local and Ashland Hanover-Local).

“Dave and Joel are wonderful assets to RSN, combining passion and excellence to bring quality content for our readers each week. They are an essential part of the RSN team, and I am ecstatic and proud that their work was recognized by VPA,” McFarland said.

Lawrence won first place in the Sports Feature Photo category for his photo of a young Lou Baker giving everyone at the pool a “thumbs up” prior to the 8-under 25-yard freestyle in a Greater Richmond Aquatic League meet last July.

“Big thumbs up here,” a judge wrote in the results comment section. “Seeing this photo on a front page guarantees I’m going to read this story.”

Lawrence additionally placed third in the Slideshow or Gallery category for his collection of photos from the King William High Cavaliers’ championship win in December 2021. His photos featured a series of Cavaliers players jumping and hugging in celebration of their 48-21 victory over Graham High in the Virginia High School League Class 2 state championship game.

“Contains some nice moments from the state championship game, with solid overall coverage,” wrote the judge.

Klein was awarded third place in the Sports News Photo category for his photo of the Randolph-Macon Yellow Jackets football team dunking a water cooler onto their head coach, Pedro Arruza, after their defeat of Emory & Henry in the April 3, 2021, ODAC championship game.

The judge wrote, “I love this photo, not only for the great clarity of the water, but for the joy on the young man’s face directly behind the coach. Well done!”

Klein additionally placed second and third in the Pictorial Photo category. His second-place win was for a photo of scary masks on display outside of the Ashland Library, which were featured as part of the Total Terror Haunted Attraction at the Fourth Friday event in Ashland.

“Great angle and image,” the judge wrote. “Definitely scary!”

His third-place win was for a unique, fisheye view of a historic church, which a judge praised for inviting a “longer gaze and reflection.”

The pair has secured recognition in a variety of VPA contests over the years, including placing second in last year’s VPA contest Multimedia Report category for their package, “B-17 Flying Fortress visits as reminder of sacrifice.” In addition, Klein placed first in the Sports News Photo category and second in the General News Photo category in 2020.