RSN welcomes new editor

Richmond Suburban News managing editor Laura McFarland said Amano Dolan is a welcomed addition to the staff.

“We are so happy at Richmond Suburban News to have Christina join our staff as the editor of The Mechanicsville Local and the Ashland-Hanover Local,” she said. “Christina already impressed us with the freelance work she was doing for the newspapers in late 2021, and we are excited to see what she brings to the full-time job of bringing Hanover residents quality news coverage of the area.”

McFarland said Amano Dolan has displayed a dedication and willingness to learn that will serve the Hanover community well.

“Christina brings a great deal of energy and enthusiasm as well as a grounding in quality journalism to her new role as editor. She is passionate about getting to know Hanover County and its people and continuing RSN’s mission of providing quality community journalism, and we look forward to seeing the new perspective she brings to the role,” she said.

Amano Dolan said she is excited and anxious to begin her duties and get out in the community and engage residents.