RSN welcomes new editor

Richmond Suburban Newspapers (RSN) is proud to announce the appointment of Christina Amano Dolan as the new editor of The Mechanicsville Local and the Ashland-Hanover Local effective immediately.
A native of Northern Virginia, Amano Dolan graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University with a dual major in journalism and English. Her interest in journalism peaked during her college career, but Amano Dolan knew early in life where her true passions lay.
“Whether from drawing little picture books in kindergarten to writing short stories or novels on our family desktop computer, even when I was a child I could never stop writing. As I grew older and college applications rolled around, with the daunting question of ‘what do I want to do?’ hanging over my head, it became almost instantly apparent: I wanted to be a writer,” Amano Dolan said last week.
That dedication to the written word led her to Richmond and fostered a commitment to community journalism that has only intensified.
“My interest in journalism first sparked on my college orientation day,” she said. “There, I had spoken to a student who was majoring in both English and journalism, and it had suddenly dawned on me that I could do so much more with writing.”
She discovered that a career in journalism offered the opportunity to pursue her love of writing and provide a meaningful public service.
“Rather than writing stories that would sit forever in my computer, I could instead use my love of writing in a more proactive way, write pieces that would make a difference, whether small or large, and meet countless new people, learning about their communities and how I could help,” Amano Dolan said.
“I couldn’t deny my passion for reporting once I added my second major of print journalism, and I had decided long before graduation that I wanted to pursue journalism as a career,” she added.
Her interests in Mechanicsville and Hanover intensified as she performed freelance work for both newspapers in past months.
“I first freelanced for (The) Mechanicsville Local and Ashland-Hanover Local papers, and from meeting residents and learning a bit about each community, I found a sense of comfort in the close-knit atmosphere that reminded me of my own hometown,” Amano Dolan said. “Whether from learning of fun, local traditions to learning more about each community’s rich history, I have loved venturing outside of the city for every story.”
She said she gained a respect for the community as she encountered residents and familiarized herself with the county.
“I also came to discover how much the community itself means to its members, and I realized the importance of community journalism in serving as a platform for its people,” she said. “As I now assume the role of editor of both papers, I am thrilled to continue learning about each community and strive to translate their own, individual charms onto each paper. Any challenge that I may face along the way will only draw me closer to best serving residents.”
Richmond Suburban News managing editor Laura McFarland said Amano Dolan is a welcomed addition to the staff.
“We are so happy at Richmond Suburban News to have Christina join our staff as the editor of The Mechanicsville Local and the Ashland-Hanover Local,” she said. “Christina already impressed us with the freelance work she was doing for the newspapers in late 2021, and we are excited to see what she brings to the full-time job of bringing Hanover residents quality news coverage of the area.”
McFarland said Amano Dolan has displayed a dedication and willingness to learn that will serve the Hanover community well.
“Christina brings a great deal of energy and enthusiasm as well as a grounding in quality journalism to her new role as editor. She is passionate about getting to know Hanover County and its people and continuing RSN’s mission of providing quality community journalism, and we look forward to seeing the new perspective she brings to the role,” she said.
Amano Dolan said she is excited and anxious to begin her duties and get out in the community and engage residents.
“I hope to establish strong connections with community members as I move forward, whether from attending local events, town meetings, or joining as many mailing lists and local Facebook groups as I can find,” Amano Dolan said. “Above all, the most vital method of learning about each community is the input and engagement of its residents. I hope that moving forward I will hear the voices of my readers, as community journalism extends far beyond the journalist’s voice. I am thrilled to begin this new journey and am greatly looking forward to becoming a part of the community.”