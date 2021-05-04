RSN writers and photographers win VPA honors

“Captures the moment really well,” a judge said. “Love that you can see how far ahead she was, but that the focus is square on her.”

Klein also placed second in the General News Photo category for his shot of Nicholas Bannon singing the song “Feelin’ Good” at the 2020 Hanover Idol contest.

The pair combined for a second place in the Multimedia Report category for their package, “B-17 Flying Fortress visits as reminder of sacrifice,” about the visit of the Commemorative Air Force’s World War II bomber “Sentimental Journey” at Hanover County Municipal Airport.

“I really enjoy the variety of photos taken of the planes and the research that [went] into producing this story,” one judge said about the package.

Lawrence claimed another second place award in the Sports Column Writing category for his commentaries about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on sports.

“Writing about the crazy world of sports during the pandemic is a real challenge, and one you met for sure,” a judge said.