WYATT, Ruby Otto, 98, of Mechanicsville, gained her heavenly wings February 20, 2021. She was born May 22, 1922 in King & Queen County to Leonard and Mazie Otto. She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd H. Wyatt; brothers, Charles and John Otto; sisters, Elizabeth Otto and Amelia Martin. She is survived by her daughter, Janice Wyatt Slayton; sons, Carl Wyatt and Len Wyatt (Thelma); 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Ruby was hard working, creative, witty and enjoyed spending time with her family. She loved flowers and working in her yard. Ruby loved to fish and would take every opportunity to go. She was a member of Monument Heights Baptist Church. The family received friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, February 24, at the Aylett Chapel of B.W. White Funeral Home, 7837 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy., where a funeral service followed at 12 p.m. Interment followed in Mattaponi Baptist Church Cemetery.
Ruby Otto WYATT
