Russell B. CREWS

CREWS, Russell B., 82, of Mechanicsville, Va., received his eternal wings on February 4, 2021, due to Parkinson's complications. "Pop" was a God fearing man who fought years of health obstacles with grace and dignity. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 62 years, Betty Mallory Crews; daughters, Christy (Duane), Cindy (Buzz); and son, Russ Jr. (Donna); grandchildren, Josh (Courtney), Caleb (Saurah), Austin, Preston, McKenzie, Alexandra, Ryan; stepgrandchildren, Maura (Josh), Mallori (Scott) and August; great-grandchild, Tanner; stepgrandchildren, Hunter, Talon and Ridge; brother-in-law, Buddy Mallory; special cousin, Shirley Holzbach Baugh; and numerous longtime friends. Pop spent countless hours watching his kids and grandkids participate in any event with such pride. He treasured his family and was truly interested in their daily lives. Russell retired from C & P Telephone Company with 38 years of service and then pursued a successful career in real estate. He was a proud member of the Corps of Cadets at John Marshall High School, where he served on the Honor Court and was a member of the band. Russell also served in the National Guard. He was a drummer for several dance bands in the Richmond area including the "Melody Makers." He was an avid runner and recorded thousands of miles; easily recognized in Mechanicsville with his Redskins stocking cap and bright yellow rain slicker. Russell savored his coaching years, was a fierce competitor on the tennis courts at Mechanicsville Recreation Center, a frequent visitor of the gym and longtime Washington Redskins and VCU basketball fan. He enjoyed the sun, fun, fellowship and fishing at his home on the Rappahannock River. Russell never knew a stranger and will greatly be missed. He will be remembered as a loving husband and a great dad and granddad! Due to Covid precautions, services will be private and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation at parkinson.org/MidAtlantic or a charity of your choice.