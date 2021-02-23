Russell Edward Daniel, Jr.

DANIEL, Russell Edward Jr., 70, of Mechanicsville, went to his Heavenly home on Saturday, February 13, 2021. He was born on December 27, 1950 in Granville County, N.C., to the late Russell Edward and Julia Rose Daniel. He is survived by his loving wife, Elizabeth; two sons, Sterling (Carly) and Jeremy (Katie); two grandsons, Haden and Henry; one granddaughter, Afton; two sisters-in-law, Sue and Debbie; and many other nieces and nephews. Rusty was preceded in death by his brother, Graham Benjamin Daniel; and his sister, Rita Ann Garrett. He was a member and deacon of Mechanicsville Baptist Church and a veteran of the U.S. Army. Many years were spent working in the furniture industry and he could always repair and repurpose anything. His great love and devotion to his family and friends will always be remembered, along with his kindness and gentle spirit. A private graveside service will be held for the family in Afton, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Greater Richmond Fit4Kids, Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia, or Mechanicsville Baptist Church Men in Ministry.
