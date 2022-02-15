 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ruth Helen Gatewood

  • 0
Obituary

GATEWOOD, Ruth Helen Wood, completed her 100 years of life on Earth in the early morning hours of February 9, 2022. She was the widow of Frank E. Gatewood Jr.; and is survived by her four children, Jane Gatewood (Eric Christenson), Ann Robinson, Martha Gatewood and John Gatewood; three grandchildren, Chris Hinton (Courtney), Carey Collins (Aubrey) and Elizabeth Ahlquist; as well as four great-grandchildren, Luke, MacKenzie and Faith Hinton and Bree Collins. Ruth attended Glen Lea Elementary and Highland Springs High School, and graduated from Stuart Circle School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse. As a nurse, she worked in various settings including geriatric and psychiatric facilities. She was a lifelong member of Fairfield Presbyterian Church as well as a longtime resident of the Springdale neighborhood, where she was a friend and good neighbor to many, gaining a reputation as the "neighborhood nurse," willing to assist wherever needed with advice, first aid and the occasional allergy shot. Ruth shared her love of nature and the great outdoors with her family, and was particularly adept at identifying trees and wildflowers. For many years, she enjoyed traveling and camping with her husband, Frank and learning new things. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Albert Kay ATKINSON,

Albert Kay ATKINSON,

ATKINSON, Albert Kay, died February 2, 2022, following a brief illness. He was predeceased by his parents, Alice C. and Aubrey H. Atkinson; an…

Bryan Dale ROBERTSON

Bryan Dale ROBERTSON

ROBERTSON, Bryan Dale, 61, of Henrico, went to be with the Lord on January 31, 2022. He was born February 11, 1960 and lived his life to the f…

Masks no longer required in HCPS

Masks no longer required in HCPS

With a unanimous school board vote last week making masks optional in Hanover County schools, the district became the first in the Richmond me…

Nancy Barr WILLIAMS

Nancy Barr WILLIAMS

WILLIAMS, Nancy Barr, 87, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord Sunday, January 30, 2022. She was preceded in death by her beloved …

Gail Yates PORCH

Gail Yates PORCH

PORCH, Gail Yates, 68, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord Monday, January 31, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ja…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News