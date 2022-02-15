Ruth Helen Gatewood

GATEWOOD, Ruth Helen Wood, completed her 100 years of life on Earth in the early morning hours of February 9, 2022. She was the widow of Frank E. Gatewood Jr.; and is survived by her four children, Jane Gatewood (Eric Christenson), Ann Robinson, Martha Gatewood and John Gatewood; three grandchildren, Chris Hinton (Courtney), Carey Collins (Aubrey) and Elizabeth Ahlquist; as well as four great-grandchildren, Luke, MacKenzie and Faith Hinton and Bree Collins. Ruth attended Glen Lea Elementary and Highland Springs High School, and graduated from Stuart Circle School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse. As a nurse, she worked in various settings including geriatric and psychiatric facilities. She was a lifelong member of Fairfield Presbyterian Church as well as a longtime resident of the Springdale neighborhood, where she was a friend and good neighbor to many, gaining a reputation as the "neighborhood nurse," willing to assist wherever needed with advice, first aid and the occasional allergy shot. Ruth shared her love of nature and the great outdoors with her family, and was particularly adept at identifying trees and wildflowers. For many years, she enjoyed traveling and camping with her husband, Frank and learning new things. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.