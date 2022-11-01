MITCHELL, Mr. Samuel David, 75, fell asleep in death on Oct. 26, 2022. He was preceded in death by his dear wife, Joan. He is survived by his son, Jonathan (Jennie); daughter, Tia Winder (Lynyrd); three grandchildren, Anthony, Nathan, Brenna; brothers, Jim (Shirley), Dan (Brenda), and Mike (Sandra); and his sister, Jane Watkins (Rodney); many nieces, nephews, cousins; and uncle, Kenneth (Anna). His memorial service will be held on Nov. 5 at 5 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 2737 Hungary Spring Road, Henrico Va. 23294
Samuel David MITCHELL
- Obituary
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Reader voices support for election of candidates Throneburg, Jones
Editor's note: A portion of Foster's statement was cut short in print and has been re-added.
Downtown Ashland Association recently announced it has received a $25,000 grant from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Developm…
Hanover County celebrated the official ground breaking of its upcoming Horticultural Learning Center this month. The finished site will serve …
MATTHEWS, Mr. Marvin Stuart Jr. On Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, Marvin "Stuart" Matthews Jr., a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, pas…
WOOD, Vivian L., 59, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. She was preceded in death by her mother, Jean L…
Editor's note: A correction was made to the description of Michele Clements' family, as she does not currently have grandchildren.
Hanover County Public Schools (HCPS) has launched a first-of-its-kind program to support educators with provisional teaching licenses.
All dogs and cats (including so-called ‘barn cats’) are required by law to be vaccinated for rabies at 4 months of age. Dogs must have tags an…
Plans to expand on mental health services offered in all Hanover County Public Schools (HCPS) are making an exciting advancement with the help…