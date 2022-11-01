 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Samuel David MITCHELL

  • 0
MITCHELL

MITCHELL, Mr. Samuel David, 75, fell asleep in death on Oct. 26, 2022. He was preceded in death by his dear wife, Joan. He is survived by his son, Jonathan (Jennie); daughter, Tia Winder (Lynyrd); three grandchildren, Anthony, Nathan, Brenna; brothers, Jim (Shirley), Dan (Brenda), and Mike (Sandra); and his sister, Jane Watkins (Rodney); many nieces, nephews, cousins; and uncle, Kenneth (Anna). His memorial service will be held on Nov. 5 at 5 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 2737 Hungary Spring Road, Henrico Va. 23294

