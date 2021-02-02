 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Samuel R. Sutton
0 comments

Samuel R. Sutton

  • 0
Sutton

Sutton, Samuel R. “Ron”, Jr., 78, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Friday, January 29, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Samuel Renick Sutton, Sr.; mother, Madeline Ragland; step-father, Bonny Ragland; and sister, Bonnie Kerney and her husband, Robert. Ron is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Pat “Patsy” Sutton; children, Pam Wright (David), Michael Sutton (Teresa), and Jimmy Sutton (Kim); grandchildren, Chris, Heather (Pete), Austin, and Megan; great grandchildren, Landon, Bekah, and Chy; and his step-sister, Priscilla Akers. A 1961 graduate of Hermitage High School, he was an entrepreneur who helped build a successful family lawn care business. Ron had a love for God, family, motorcycles, sailboats, and power equipment. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and his bear hugs. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, February 4, 2021 at Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to Compass Christian Church, 8137 Liberty Cir., Mechanicsville, VA 23111, or East Hanover Vol. Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 454, Mechanicsville, VA 23111. For online condolences, visit bennettfuneralhomes.com.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News