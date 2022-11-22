Santa Run 2022 schedules

Editors note: More 2022 Santa Run fire station schedules will be printed in future editions as they become available.

Black Creek Volunteer Fire Department

This year’s Santa Run for Black Creek Volunteer Fire Department Station 12 has released the following schedule for the beginning of December, with the schedule subject to change due to weather and/or calls:

Friday, Dec. 2, beginning at 6 p.m.

Starts at Beulah Church Road and Sandy Valley Road.

Beulah Church Road to Woody’s Hundred Subdivision and back to Beulah Church Road to Glenn’s Harbor Subdivision and back to Beulah Church Road to Old Travellers Lane and back to Beulah Church Road to Cold Harbor Rd to Flaherty Drive and back to Cold Harbor Road to McGee Outlook and back to Cold Harbor Road to Elder Ridge Lane and back to Cold Harbor Road to Turkey Hollow Subdivision and back to Cold Harbor Road to Market Road. Market Road to Range Road and back to Market Road to Falling View Lane and back to Market Road to Rockhill Road and stops.

Saturday, Dec. 3, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Starts at Old Church Road and Flannigan Mill Road.

Flannigan Mill Road to Babbling Brooke Lane and back to Flannigan Mill Road to Ettington Road and back to Flannigan Mill Road to Hopewell Road to the county line. Hopewell Road from county line back to Westwood Road. Westwood Road to Hidden Lake Estates and back to Westwood Road to Jordan Woods and back to Westwood Road to Boundary Run and back to Westwood Road to McClellan Road. McClellan Road to Crown Hill Road. Crown Hill Road to Parsleys Mill Road. Parsleys Mill Road to Tanglewood Court and back to Parsleys Mill Road to Camp Hanover and stops.

Friday, Dec. 9, beginning at 6 p.m.

Starts at Rockhill Road and Cold Harbor Road.

Rockhill Road to Confederate Hill Drive and back to. Rockhill Road to White Oak Ridge and back to Rockhill Road to Swan Lane and back to Rockhill Road to McClellan Road. McClellan Road to Papa Lane and Back to McClellan Road to Black Creek Estates and back to McClellan Road to Peace Road Peace Road to Quaker Road to Dispatch Road to Fox Hunter Road. Fox Hunter Road to Market Road and back to McClellan Road. McClellan Road to Peace Road and stops.

Saturday, Dec. 10, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Starts at Crown Hill Road and Burnett Field Drive.

Burnett Field/Pine Knoll Subdivision and back to Crown Hill Road to Valley Oaks Subdivision and back to Crown Hill Road to Madison Estates and back to Crown Hill Road to Tall Cedars Lane and back to Crown Hill Road to Cold Harbor Road. Cold Harbor Road to Boatswain Lane and back to Cold Harbor Road to Hanover Farms Subdivision Hanover Subdivision and ends.

If your street or neighborhood is not listed, come to end of your road to see Santa.

Eastern Hanover Volunteer Fire Department

This year’s Santa Run for Eastern Hanover Volunteer Fire Department Station 3 has released the following schedule for December with new routes this year. If a Santa Run is canceled, it will be held the following Monday or Tuesday. Visit the website and Facebook page for important updates, details and to Track Santa live: www.EHVFD.COM and https://www.facebook.com/EHVFD2/.

Due to safety, they ask all families who live at the end of short cul-de-sacs to come to the main road.

Friday, Dec. 2, beginning at 6 p.m.

Starting at Studley Rd at Spring Run Rd to Double Five Drive, Studley Farms, Summer Hill to River Rd (including Pinta and Cabin Ct), River Rd to Hanover Town Rd, Hanover Town Rd to Studley Rd (including Scotts Landing) to New Bethesda.

Saturday, Dec. 3, beginning at 5 p.m.

Starting at Spring Run Rd and Old Church Rd (toward West Store; cross over Mechanicsville Turnpike) to Studley Rd including Blakewood, Road, Linney’s Court, Spring Run Rd (right turn) cross over Mechanicsville Turnpike to Old Church Rd (left turn) to Piping Tree Ferry Rd Rd, Piping Tree Ferry Rd to Old Church Rd (Including Old Lafayette Rd, Epps, Pamunkey River Farms Drive, Retreat Dr. and Pamunkey Crest Dr), around the loop back to Old Church Rd.

Sunday, Dec. 4, beginning at 5 p.m.

Starting at Piping Tree Ferry Rd/Old Church Rd continuing to Green Retirement Ln, Candle Berry Drive, Christians Ridge Sub, left on McClellan Rd, right on Crown Hill Rd to Beattie’s Mill Rd into Sinclair Manor, end at Beattie’s Mill Rd/Sandy Valley Rd.

Friday, Dec. 9, beginning at 6 p.m.

Sandy Valley (from Colts Neck Rd) to Little Florida Rd (including Creek Bluff Ln/Hobby Horse Ln), u-turn at the end of Little Florida Rd (including Shall Dr) and continuing onto Sandy Valley to Pepper Town Rd and back to 360.

Saturday, Dec. 10, beginning at 5 p.m.

Pole Green Rd (from Mechanicsville Turnpike) to Williamsville Rd (including Woodlawn Farm Dr), Williamsville Rd to Studley Rd (including Winsmith Farms, Prospect Hills, Pine Slash and Rainier Estates), Williamsville Rd across Studley Rd to River Rd, including Santa Maria, Summer Plains and Gould Hill.

Sunday, Dec. 11, beginning at 5 p.m.

Pole Green Rd (from Rural Point Rd) to Walnut Grove (including Sherrington, Fieldshire, Pole Green Station, Raven Runs Dr, and Spice Tree Subdivisions), Pine Hill Rd.

Friday, Dec. 16, beginning at 6 p.m.

Start at Creighton and Walnut Grove, to Colts Neck (including Melissa Page), Colts Neck to Anvil Ln (including Stonewall Estates and Garden Estates). Left on Creighton Rd to Sandy Valley Rd. Sandy Valley Rd to Colts Neck Rd. Colts Neck Rd to Walnut Grove Rd. Walnut Grove Rd to Mechanicsville Turnpike. Mechanicsville Turnpike East to Station (including Hughes Rd, Orchard Lane, and Gethsemane Ct).

Saturday, Dec. 17, beginning at 5 p.m.

Pebble Creek Subdivision

Sunday, Dec. 18, beginning at 5 p.m.

Start at Pole Green Rd and Walnut Grove Rd to Mechanicsville Turnpike (including Hanover Meadow Dr). Mechanicsville Turnpike to West Haven Dr. Mechanicsville Turnpike to Old Calvary Dr - Battlefield Green Subdivision.

Henry Volunteer Fire Department

This year’s Santa Run for Henry Volunteer Fire Department Station 6 has released the following schedule for November and December.

Saturday, Nov. 26, beginning at 6 p.m.

Laurel Grove, Powhickery, Blue Star Est, Huntington Woods, Hanover Crossings, Marley Est, Timberlake Commons

Sunday, Nov. 27, beginning at 6 p.m

Cool Spring Forest, Rutland, Craney Island Farms, Craney Island Estates

Monday, Nov. 28, beginning at 6 p.m.

Slash Church Area, Mandy Lane, Bowie, Stumpy Road, Pine Ridge, Lincoln Park Circle, Wheeling Circle, Hanover Small Farms, Patrick Henry HTS

Wednesday, Nov. 30, beginning at 6 p.m.

Academy Drive/Culley, Sharon Park, Holly Ridge, Brianthorn, Stywalt, Hanover Heights

Friday, Dec. 2, beginning at 6 p.m.

Avondale East, Avondale West, Royal Grant, Robin Ridge, Beaverdam Trail, Swannanoa, Rural Point Farms

Saturday, Dec. 3, beginning at 6 p.m.

Garrison Manor, Berkley Forest, Quail Creek, Twin Oaks, Atlee Lakes/Springs

Sunday, Dec. 4, beginning at 6 p.m.

Mimosa, Pearson Corner, Henry Clay HTS, Holly Road, Knollwood, Cool Spring West

Wednesday, Dec. 7, beginning at 6 p.m.:

Strawhorn, Springhill Acers, Pine Slash, Hartford Oaks, Greywood, Breckenridge, Shelton Point, Woodlands, Pebblebrook, Enon Church

Friday, Dec. 9, beginning at 6 p.m.

Pollards Creek, Fire Lane, Georgetown, Shannondale, Oakdale, Greenway, Colonial Forest, Lindsay Meadows

Saturday, Dec. 10, beginning at 6 p.m.

Crown Colony, Royal Glenn, Rutland Grove, Timberlake Commons, Marley Drive

Sunday, Dec. 11, beginning at 6 p.m.

Giles Farms, Atlee Manor

Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department

This year’s Santa Run for Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department Station 7 has released the following schedule for December.

Special note to the community: Listed are the estimated times for each day and there will be two Santas splitting the routes. The streets/neighborhoods listed are not necessarily in the order they will follow each night. You should hear them coming and they will give a little notice, so they ask the community to please pardon the noise. The station’s tentative “make-up” date is Wednesday, Dec. 14 from 6 to 9 p.m., and they will make every effort to get to any areas missed due to inclement weather. Visit the Facebook page for any weather-related updates: https://www.facebook.com/mechanicsvillefire.

Tuesday, Dec. 6, 6 to 9 p.m.

Adams Farm, Aspen Hills, Brandy Creek, Brandy Hill Apartments, Buff Ridge, Cambridge Square Apartments, Cold Harbor Farms, Creekside Village, Gaines Mill, Jackson Arch, Lereve Manor, Liberty Hall Hills, Lincoln Hills, Locust Hills, Travelers Run, Walnut Grove

Thursday, Dec. 8, 6 to 9 p.m.

Bishops Park, Brooks Hollow, Covenant Woods, Cherrydale, Cherrydale West, Christian Village, Cypress Tree, Davis Place, Dogwood Knoll, Fox Lair, Hanover Grove, Laurel Meadows, Legacy Park, Meredith Farms, Summer Grove

Saturday, Dec. 10, 2 to 7 p.m.

Autumn Ridge, Barnette Oaks, Battlefield Farms, Beaverdam Bluff, Beaverdam Creek Apartments, Beaverdam Park, Berry Pointe, Brookshire, Bruces Estates, Burnside Farms, Chickahominy Bluffs, Cold Cove, Cold Harbor Meadows, Ellerson Farms, Ellerson Station, Elwin Place, Haden Estates, Harbor Square, Harbor Hill Farms, Hunters Crossing, Hunters Woods, Mayfield Farms, Meadowbridge, Mill Trace, Mill Valley, Pond Way, Rose Hill Estates, Summer Walk, Tangle Oaks, The Pines Apartments, Thompson/Carneal, Timberlake Place, Walgrove Court, York Point

Sunday, Dec. 11, 4 to 9 p.m.

Bell Creek, Bell Creek Estates, Cherry Grove, Chime Court, Coolwell, Green Oaks, Fullview Manor, Loralea, Meadowgate, Old Grove Glen, Ridgeview Estates, Seven Springs, Shady Brook, Shady Grove Forrest, Sherwood Crossing, Spring Meadows

Tuesday, Dec. 13, 6 to 9 p.m.