Santa Runs for the week of 12/7/2022

Ashland Volunteer Fire Company

This year’s Santa Run for Ashland Volunteer Fire Company Station 1 has released the following schedule for December. The streets listed below are the basic order they will be following each night. The station will have a makeup night on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 6:30 p.m. if they are unable to keep the listed schedule.

The trucks are large, so they will stick to main thoroughfares. They will be unable to drive down cul-de-sacs or side streets. The station requests that spectators do not approach the moving units. They should hear them coming, as the station will give a notice with sirens.

The station thanks the community for their tremendous support and hopes all families will come out to see Santa. For updates on routes and changes, visit the Ashland Residents Page on Facebook.

Tuesday, Dec. 6, beginning by 6:30 p.m.

Oakhill Estates Subdivision, Fox Mill Run, Melton Road, Ashland Heights Road, Ashglade Court, Cheroy Road, Cheroy Woods Subdivision, Mount Herman Farms, North Woods Subdivision, Country Club Hills & River Run Subdivisions, Stanley Park Drive, Ashland Park Drive, Carters Hill Subdivision.

Wednesday, Dec. 7, beginning by 6:30 p.m.

Jamestown Road, Woodside Lane, Providence Subdivision, Woodside Estates Subdivision, Wintercrest Subdivision, Omni Park Place, Omni Apartments, Slash Cottage Subdivision, Lance & Bridle Subdivision.

Thursday, Dec. 8, beginning by 6:30 p.m.

S. Center Street (SE Side), Virginia Street, E. Francis Street, 1000 Block of Maple Street, Kilby Station Road, 100 & 200 Block of New Street, MacMurdo Street, Arlington Street & Mist Pines Apartments, Maiden Lane, Lee Street, 100 & 200 Block of Robinson Street, Sedgefield Subdivision, Palm Leaf Subdivision, 500 Block of Pleasant Street, Myrtle Street, Short Street, Randolph Street, Henry Clay Apartments, 300 Block of Robinson Street, S. Taylor Street, 300 Block of New Street, Arlington Square Apartments.

Sunday, Dec. 11, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

College Avenue, Caroline Street, N. Taylor Street, Calhoun Street, Louisiana Street, Macon Circle, Henry Place, N. Cottage Green Drive, Trotter Mill Close Apartments, Hanover Apartments, Laurel Woods Apartments, Vaughan Road, Ashland Towne Square, Smithtown Road.

Monday, Dec. 12, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Dale Ave, S. James Street, Duncan Street, Early Street, S. Center Street (SW side), Oaks Apartments, Ashland Manor Apartments, Cox Lane, Stebbins Street, Race Course Street, W. Francis Street, Hanover Avenue, S. Snead Street, Beverly Road, Lee Avenue, Cubs Lane, Thompson Street (Southern side), Kenton Ridge.

Tuesday, Dec. 13, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Henry Street (North of RMC), Berkley Woods Subdivision, A & B Streets, 100 Block of Berkley Street, 500 & 600 Block of N. Center Street East, Henry Apartments, NW Henry Lane, 200 Block of Berkley Street, Burruss Apartments, N. Center Street (West Side), W. Patrick Street, N. James Street (N. Snead to Thompson), Mullen Drive, N. Snead Street, Wesley Street, John Street, Henry Clay Road, Thompson Street (North Side), Chapman Street, Cross Road, Clover Hill Drive, Elm Avenue, Park Avenue, Linden Street, N. Macon Terrace Subdivision, Lauradel and Luck Brothers Drive.

Chickahominy Volunteer Fire Department

This year’s Santa Run for Chickahominy Volunteer Fire Department Station 10 has released the following schedule for December. The neighborhoods this year are reversed from years past due to activities in King’s Charter. The neighborhoods listed are not necessarily in the order that they will follow.

Due to staffing and available resources, Santa is no longer able to go down every street as in years past. His routes have been changed to travel down the primary roads in the neighborhoods in order to see the most people. Take a look at Santa’s travel plans on his website at https://cvfd10.ort/santa and follow his progress on both Facebook (@ChickahominyVFD.Station10) and Twitter (@HanoverFire_10).

If Santa is unable to make it on the scheduled day for weather or other reasons, the make-up day will be on Sunday, Dec. 11.

Note: Station 10 Santa Runs took place on Saturday, Dec. 3, which occurred before press time. The following neighborhoods visited were: Charleston Ridge, Atlee Ridge, Green Ridge, Hickory Ridge, Beechwood Farms, Summer Duck Farm, Chickahominy Oaks, Madison Springs, Honey Meadows, Taylor Farms, Kings Charter II, Stephens Manor, Ivy Banks, Castlewood, Kingswood Court, Rapidan Woods, Kings Charter I, Charter Creek Apartments.

Saturday, Dec. 10, 12 to 6 p.m.

Totopotomoy, Milestone, Ashcreek, Ashcake Station, Forest Lake Hills, Fox Head, Somerset, Colonial Estates, Chickahominy Falls, Elmont Woods, Stony Run Estates, Cedar Lea Park, Kosmo Village, Telegraph Road, Lakeridge Apartments, Americamps

Hanover Courthouse Volunteer Fire Company

This year’s Santa Run for Hanover Courthouse Volunteer Fire Company Station 5 has released the following schedule for December. If Santa and the crew must stop the Santa Runa for weather, the make-up date will be Dec. 17. Follow the station for updates on Santa Runs or to learn more about volunteering by searching the Facebook page: @hcvfc.

The station will end every run by driving through the County Courthouse Complex and the last stop is the Courthouse entrance loop, in case residents missed Santa.

Thursday, Dec. 15, beginning around 6:30 p.m.

Route 54 (between 301 and the Taylor Complex): Liberty Oaks Lane, Depot Road, St. Pauls Church Road, 301 (between Depot Road and Route 54), Hickory Hill subdivision, Jennings Road, Mount Hernon Road, Goddins Hill Road, Mount Eagle Subdivision.

Begin on 54 West, turn on Liberty Oaks, left on Depot, right on St. Paul’s Church Road, right onto 301, Right on Depot Road, Left on Liberty Oaks, left onto 54 going West. Turn right into Wickham Manor Way travel throughout the subdivision. Come back out Wickham Manor Way turn right onto Route 54 to Haley Farm Subdivision, right on Haley Farm then to Taylor complex and tum around. Turn left on east Route 54, turn Right on Goddins Hill Road, right on Jennings- Road to the End. Turn Left on Mount Hermon Road, Left on Goddins Hill Road then Right on Mount Eagle Road. Turn around and proceed back on Mount Eagle Road turn left on Goddins Hill Road then turn left on Mount Hermon Road end at Stumpy Road, then return to Courthouse Complex ending in front of Courthouse Building.

Friday, Dec. 16, beginning around 6:30 p.m.

301 (between Norman Bridge Road and Hill Crest Road): Cady’s Mill Road, Peaks Road (between 301 and Mount Hermon Road), Hill Crest Road, Glebe Hill Subdivision, Chestnut Church Road, Foxal Road, Georgetown Road (between 301 and Chestnut Church Road).

301 South towards Cady’s Mill Road. Right on Cady’s Mill Road, right on Peaks Road, right on Stumpy Road to Mount Hermon Road. Turn left continue at stop sign then left on Peaks Road turn right on 301 right on Hill Crest Road to Hillcrest Baptist Church. Hillcrest Road then right on Peaks Road cross over 301 to Georgetown Road. Georgetown Road then turn left on Chestnut Church Road. Chestnut Church Road and into Glebe Hill subdivision through the Glebe Hill area, exit back out Chestnut Church Right on Georgetown Road, turn Right on Foxal Road to the dead-end, tum around, right on Georgetown, right on 301 north, return to Courthouse Complex ending in front of Courthouse Building.

Saturday, Dec. 17, beginning around 6:30 p.m.

301 (between the Caroline County Line and River Road): River Road (between Williamsville Road and 301), County Courthouse Complex, Normans Bridge Road, Hanover Quarter Road, Fire House Road.