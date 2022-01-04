SCC rejects Pipeline request

After a number of citizens contacted local officials regarding the project, Hanover officials attempted to contact the developer for more information, but cited a continuing lack of communication between the county and company officials.

In a Zoom session held earlier this month, pipeline officials said the lack of outreach was a mistake, and admitted some residents were hesitant to allow inspection of their property for the project.

“The company wanted to get a feel for constructability and the routes first to see if it’s even feasible before we started the outreach,” Minear said.

She conceded the outreach surrounding the project left much to be desired. “It was a mistake. We should have done outreach first before an ask ... We have not done a great job with outreach and we’re making up for it and hope to gain your support.”

The proposed pipeline would access supply from an existing pipeline in Louisa County and transport it to the Charles City facility, as yet unbuilt but SCC approved power plant.

Landowners were contacted last summer in Louisa, Hanover, Henrico, New Kent and Charles City counties seeking permission to survey land that might be included in the final route.