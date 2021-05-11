Scholarships will be provided despite cancellation of Strawberry Faire

ASHLAND -- Every year, the Ashland Strawberry Faire offers 10 scholarships to Hanover County Public Schools students and one Randolph-Macon College student.
The Faire committee is proud to have distributed $6,000 in scholarship funds last year, despite not holding the Faire. This was made possible due to the generous donations from vendors, sponsors, and the Faire committee itself.
“We have canceled the Faire for the second time due to the pandemic, but we are determined to provide scholarships to Hanover County Public High Schools and Randolph-Macon College again,” Sharon Chidsey, board president, said.
Since the Faire committee cannot tap into general funds, the group is trying to raise money the old-fashioned way. The Faire is hosting a variety of family-friendly activities such as a walking competition, coloring contest, restaurant competition, strawberry sales, raffle and a celebration on June 12.
Berry Walk
The Berry Walk is a walking competition for all ages. Each participant will receive an Ashland Strawberry Faire t-shirt. Walking packets may be picked up from 12 to 4 p.m. on May 29 at Carter Park Pool in Ashland. Winners in various categories will receive prizes.
Flat Stella Contest
Remember the “Flat Stanley” Contest? Flat Stanley is a traveling contest where kids decorate a pre-drawn figure (Stanley), and take him on fun adventures, snapping a picture with him on their travels. The Faire’s version is “Flat Stella!”
Grab a copy of Flat Stella from any Hanover County library (or download her from the Faire’s website), decorate her with color and designs, and take her on journeys between now and June 11. Snap pictures of Flat Stella on your journeys and post on social media with #FlatStella.
There will be prizes for all participants, as well as prizes for various categories like “most creative” and “farthest traveled.” Winners will be announced at the Celebration on June 12 at the Carter Park Pavilion between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
The Faire is looking for the BEST Strawberry Drinks and Desserts sold in Hanover County restaurants!
Restaurants can sign up online at Ashlandstrawberryfaire.com by May 17 to enter a specialty beverage and/or dessert to be sold between June 1-11. The Faire will showcase the participating restaurants at the Kick-Off on May 29 and take care of publicizing the competition.
Customers can vote online between June 1-11 for their favorites; $1 per vote. The restaurant(s) with the most votes wins the coveted distinction of offering the Best Strawberry Drink and/or Best Strawberry Dessert in Hanover County. Winners will be announced at the Celebration on June 12 at Carter Park Pavilion between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Strawberries!
Strawberries can be pre-ordered online from May 3-29. Strawberries are available by the bucket ($15) or pint ($3). The last day, May 29, the committee will be at Carter Park Pool in Ashland to take pre-orders. May 29 also is the Opening Day for the pool!
Strawberry pick-up is at the Celebration on June 12 at Carter Park picnic pavilion between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Celebration on June 12
The winners for the restaurant competition, Berry Walk and Flat Stella will be announced at the Celebration on June 12 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Grab lunch TO-GO at PJ’s Kiwanis Grill at Carter Park picnic pavilion in Ashland. Lunch is free – until the food runs out! On the menu is “Lloyd’s Butcher Blend” beef burgers, specialty hot dogs, chips, and soda.
Donations to the Scholarship Drive are appreciated. Thanks to Ashland Meat Company and the Ashland Kiwanis Club for partnering with the Strawberry Faire for this awesome opportunity!
The Faire committee also will be raffling a basket of goodies and selling Faire swag at the Celebration.
Donations to the Scholarship Drive
Folks who simply want to donate directly to the Scholarship Drive may do so online at Ashlandstrawberryfaire.com or mail a check to: Ashland Strawberry Faire Inc., P.O. Box 1973, Ashland, VA 23005.
The Ashland Strawberry Faire Inc. and the Ashland Kiwanis Club are non-profit 501(c)3 organizations.
Officers of the Ashland Strawberry Faire Inc. are: Sharon Chidsey, president; Bob Flanagan, vice president; Dani Stockwell, treasurer; and Suzanne DuBose, secretary. Directors are: Kevin Damian, Bill Gatewood, P.J. Edmonds, Betty LaPlace, Judith McKinney, Leon Stockwell and Dan DiCandilo.