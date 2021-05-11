Scholarships will be provided despite cancellation of Strawberry Faire

Grab a copy of Flat Stella from any Hanover County library (or download her from the Faire’s website), decorate her with color and designs, and take her on journeys between now and June 11. Snap pictures of Flat Stella on your journeys and post on social media with #FlatStella.

There will be prizes for all participants, as well as prizes for various categories like “most creative” and “farthest traveled.” Winners will be announced at the Celebration on June 12 at the Carter Park Pavilion between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The Faire is looking for the BEST Strawberry Drinks and Desserts sold in Hanover County restaurants!

Restaurants can sign up online at Ashlandstrawberryfaire.com by May 17 to enter a specialty beverage and/or dessert to be sold between June 1-11. The Faire will showcase the participating restaurants at the Kick-Off on May 29 and take care of publicizing the competition.

Customers can vote online between June 1-11 for their favorites; $1 per vote. The restaurant(s) with the most votes wins the coveted distinction of offering the Best Strawberry Drink and/or Best Strawberry Dessert in Hanover County. Winners will be announced at the Celebration on June 12 at Carter Park Pavilion between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Strawberries!