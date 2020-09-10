School board approves CARES funding request

“We realized that we are using our cleaning supplies at a much quicker pace than we expected. This gives us an opportunity to buy additional supplies,” Stone said.

The need for social distancing also is eliminating the use of tables, resulting in a need for more desks, according to Stone.

A return to school in a COVID-19 setting also Is necessitating the need to hire temporary personnel in positions like school crossing guards, custodial staff and coverage for teacher breaks and sick room supervision. The board requested $350,000 for these temporary hires.

“Some of our temporary needs are in the area of custodial staff. Our current funding is the same we had last year for custodial staff,” Stone said. “This would allow us to have some temporary custodial staff in the buildings.”

Due to increased parent drop-off and pick-up of students, Stone said there is a need for additional crossing guards.

Stone said while cautioning that filling those positions may be difficult. “We posted some of these temporary positions looking for applicants …. but for some of these positions like traffic guard, no one has applied and no one is interested to date.”