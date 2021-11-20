School board rejects revised policy regarding transgender students

South Anna representative Bob May motioned for a denial of the revised policy, an action that leaves the current policy in place that equal opportunity education policy proponents contend does not go far enough and is in violation of state law.

“It is my opinion from hearing the last two weeks… that we need to address a policy that begins with the safety and security of all of our students and not choose students that might benefit from it,” May said. “I’d like to go back to the drawing board. My vote is to not approve this and give us time to work on something else to bring back at a later time. I don't think this meets what my constituents are telling me they would like to have.”

Hundley suggested a deferment might be a more appropriate measure, but May was insistent on his motion to disapprove the revised discrimination policy.

“The community is ready for us to make a statement one way or the other,” Axselle agreed.

“I think we should take this policy off the board for now,” May responded.