School board to consider IB consolidation in April

Had the program not been available at her home school, Parker said she would not have pursued the option if it required travel to another campus and leaving her friends behind.

Jamey Doran, the parent of an IB student, also urged board members to reject the consolidation plan, citing the small financial savings associated with the merger, the impact of breaking bonds of students who have already entered the program at their home schools in ninth grade. He also said reducing the four programs to one would create inequities in a discipline where minorities are underrepresented.

Austin Miller is an IB teacher at Patrick Henry High School and said he pours his heart and soul into his classes. “I do as much as I can to make my courses as rewarding, relevant and engaging as possible,” he told the board.

While conceding the consolidation may provide some consistencies, it fails to recognize the importance of school sovereignty, a long-held belief in HCPS.

“Hanover’s grassroots approach to IB that allows students to decide at just about any point on their academic journey what you would like to specialize in and how they would like to showcase their skills is rare and should be cherished and expanded, not consolidated,” Miller said.