School board to consider IB consolidation in April

ASHLAND — Last month, Hanover County School Board members got their first look at a plan to consolidate the county’s four International Baccalaureate (IB) programs to one countywide program located at Atlee High School.
Administration officials presented a plan that highlighted substantial savings and other benefits, but also included the omission of dabbling, allowing students not enrolled in IB to take some of the offered classes.
The board was scheduled to vote on the plan at this month’s meeting but decided to delay that action at a workshop session held earlier this month in an effort to gather more information regarding the proposed changes.
In addition, some Hanover County Board of Supervisors had expressed concern regarding the changes when Michael Gill, superintendent of Hanover County Public Schools, presented his budget last month.
Over the past five years, more than 500 Hanover students have enrolled in course only IB classes, meaning access to the classes were open to all advanced students in addition to those seeking IB-centered diplomas.
One IB student said those students, often referred to as dabblers, significantly enhance the experience for the entire community and urged board members to allow all qualified students to experience IB instruction.
“Some of the brightest students in my classes are partial IB and they contribute immensely,” Steven Wiecek, an IB diploma senior, said. “These students have found a balance between AP (Advanced Placement) and IB that works best for them and they bring diverse perspectives.”
Wiecek said removing those students for not taking a full load seemed “shortsighted” to him and does not align with Hanover’s promise to prepare students to work with people with different perspectives.
He expressed his opposition to the consolidation of the county’s four IB programs in addition to his concerns regarding diploma only offerings.
Wiecek also noted the differences in IB and AP (Advanced Placement) classes in that, while the latter provides a variety of facts, IB focuses on critical thinking and in-depth analysis.
“IB doesn’t tell you what to think. It teaches you how to think,” Wiecek said.
Other students described and lauded their IB experience, many of them calling their decision to enter the program life-changing.
Joseph Washington, a Mechanicsville High School IB student, described his classmates and teachers as family, and urged board members to vote against the consolidation plan.
Alissa Parker said she has “zero regrets” regarding her decision to enter the program and said her experience in IB has well prepared for her for future endeavors.
She also pointed to the bonds formed with classmates and teachers at the individual programs. “We laugh and cry together,” she said.
Had the program not been available at her home school, Parker said she would not have pursued the option if it required travel to another campus and leaving her friends behind.
Jamey Doran, the parent of an IB student, also urged board members to reject the consolidation plan, citing the small financial savings associated with the merger, the impact of breaking bonds of students who have already entered the program at their home schools in ninth grade. He also said reducing the four programs to one would create inequities in a discipline where minorities are underrepresented.
Austin Miller is an IB teacher at Patrick Henry High School and said he pours his heart and soul into his classes. “I do as much as I can to make my courses as rewarding, relevant and engaging as possible,” he told the board.
While conceding the consolidation may provide some consistencies, it fails to recognize the importance of school sovereignty, a long-held belief in HCPS.
“Hanover’s grassroots approach to IB that allows students to decide at just about any point on their academic journey what you would like to specialize in and how they would like to showcase their skills is rare and should be cherished and expanded, not consolidated,” Miller said.
The IB discussion landed in the Information section of the meeting’s agenda meaning no action was necessary.
Chair John Axselle, Beaverdam District, suggested the board place the item on the action agenda for a vote at next month’s meeting.
Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Greif said the matter did not require an immediate vote, and board members reached consensus on making a decision at next month’s meeting.
“I think the students are telling us what they want,” Axselle said after expressing concern over changes that could limit access to the IB program for some students.
Hanover currently graduates one of the largest number of IB graduates in the area with four schools participating.
In other matters, the board unanimously passed a resolution asking Governor Northam to reconsider the number of spectators allowed at high school sporting events.
Currently, that number is limited to 250 spectators per field, but that allows little access for many family members and other interested fans.
The resolution notes a distinct difference in the treatment of other sporting events that are classified differently where up to 1,000 or more fans are allowed.
The resolution requests that schools receive the same treatment as other amusement venues and urges the Governor to relax the restrictions.
As Hanover board members were unanimously approving the resolution, Northam announced that decreasing COVID-19 numbers could prompt a change in the current coronavirus restrictions in April.