School board to reorganize equity advisory board

Discussion surrounding the future of the Hanover County School Board’s Community Equity Advisory Board (CEAB) was at the forefront of last week’s school board meeting, with several citizens calling for its dismantling during the public input portion of the evening.

CEAB was first established in late 2018 in response to the HCPS Long Range Plan 2017-2023, which states the goal: “By fall of 2019, HCPS will explore opportunities that promote equity and cultural competence, to include parent and community outreach and input.”

CEAB has up to 25 members who meet monthly as a group and as needed in smaller groups that focus on policy, communication and membership. As stated in the committee’s bylaws, members are nominated by the advisory board and approved and appointed by the school board to two-year terms.

CEAB’s stated mission is “to guide and advise the Hanover County School Board on policies and practices surrounding equity, inclusion and access in both internal and external matters.”

During the Sept. 13 meeting, several citizen speakers voiced their opposition to the committee, including Jack Dyer of the Beaverdam District, who said the advisory board “has been problematic” since the beginning.

Dyer and others labeled the advisory board as misrepresenting a “majority of Hanover County,” which Dyer said is comprised of citizens with “conservative values and principles” that “define equity in real life terms as being a product of seizing opportunity and working hard to achieve equity… and rejects teaching applications of socialism in our schools or into our lives.”

“The word equity is the key word, which defines what the left wants to do and what its goals are,” said Charlie Hogue of the Ashland District. “Instead of equity meaning being fair and impartial, the left now defines it as the government treating people differently in order to achieve equal results.”

“Equity in education means the death of exceptionalism,” Hogue added. “Please abolish the Community Equity Advisory Board.”

Kiri Berdan, a resident of Beaverdam and recently-appointed CEAB member, said the committee “has been the subject of a lot of misconceptions, questions, controversy… especially the concept of equity.”

Berdan clarified his definition of equity, which is not a specific political agenda or movement but a “simple downhome concept” like kindness, decency, liberty and freedom. He additionally clarified that equity does not mean “flat equality” and is a different word entirely.

Berdan said equity is summarized by the question of asking any parent of a straight, white, well-off student, “Would you allow or want your child to be treated like a black student, poor student, gay student, trans student? Would you want people to look at them the way they look at those students? Would you like them to have the opportunities those students have and nothing more?”

“The idea of equity is trying to restore that balance, where we look to people and we say instead, ‘Yeah, I’d trade because it doesn’t determine where my child will go,” Berdan added. “It doesn’t determine which doors are open to them, which people smile or turn away, or who slanders them at school board meetings.’”

Alicia Neumann, the former chairperson of CEAB, said the committee has been made up of administrators, hard-working parents, business owners and faith leaders in the community and parents of children in the school district. She said a majority of the committee’s members have been people of color.

“And yeah, that’s not really representative of Hanover County. But when you think about it, where else in HCPS does the board have access to a group of volunteer parents from different groups… backgrounds, different races, different religions, immigrant status, languages?” Neumann said. “That’s what CEAB actually was meant to be.”

Neumann said she made an effort as chair to organize the meetings so that they could accomplish more work more efficiently, establish bylaws to develop a “fair and impartial” way to judge applicants who sign up for the committee, and engage with May and Ikenberry as frequently as possible.

She additionally said there has been a lack of engagement with the committee by the school board and was unaware that CEAB was a topic of discussion at last week’s meeting.

School board members Steven Ikenberry, representative of the Cold Harbor District, and Bob May, vice chair and representative of the South Anna District, brought forth CEAB for discussion in last week’s meeting as liaisons of the committee. From working closely with the committee, Ikenberry and May identified a need for restructuring in order to achieve the committee’s goals.

Ikenberry highlighted how the school board adopted CEAB from the superintendent’s committees around 18 months ago and has had little to no structural change, which has had a negative effect on CEAB’s efficiency and functionality, he said.

Ikenberry suggested a restructuring to the committee in order to establish a more productive relationship with the school board.

May echoed Ikenberry’s suggestions, mentioning how the school board did not receive an annual report or recommendation from CEAB this year along with the school board’s other advisory committees.

“We need to consider putting a pause and wait for now to give us an opportunity to … figure out exactly what we want to do and give some guidance,” May said.

Ikenberry moved to pause the work of CEAB pending additional deliberations by the school board to determine how to best serve the needs of all students. The motion carried with unanimous approval.

He clarified that the proposed “pause” to CEAB’s operations will be as brief as possible. He said he and May will engage with existing CEAB members prior to or during the school board’s Oct. 21 fall work session to bring forth a solution. The board will likely workshop the matter further during the same work session.