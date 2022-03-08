Schools promote ‘culture of reading literacy’ during week-long celebration

Last week, a number of Hanover County elementary schools celebrated Read Across America Week in honor of Dr. Seuss’ birthday on March 2. The week was filled with fun classroom activities and themed dress-up days in order to promote a love of reading for students.

The National Education Association established March 2 as Read Across America Day in 1998 to celebrate the joy of reading for schoolchildren across the country. Over time, the day has grown into Read Across America Week, shifting to a week-long celebration of other authors and books in order to promote a positive reading environment in elementary schools.

Among the schools joining in on the week’s festivities were Mechanicsville Elementary and Rural Point Elementary schools. Along with participating in a series of reading activities, students and teachers dressed up as popular Dr. Seuss characters on March 2.

Pole Green Elementary School held a Spirit Day titled “Read Across My Shirt,” with staff and students wearing T-shirts that displayed writing for the children to read. They additionally honored Dr. Seuss during the day’s morning announcements by reading an excerpt from his book, “Marvin K. Mooney Will You Please Go Now!” Classes throughout the day watched video links of other people reading the picture book in order to celebrate its 50th anniversary this year.

With March designated as National Reading Month, many schools have initiated a series of reading activities surrounding Read Across America Week throughout the month. Among these schools is Pole Green Elementary School, which has dedicated the month to honoring the work of Jan Brett, the author and illustrator of over 40 children’s picture books.

Julie Dauksys, the school’s library specialist, said they wanted to dedicate this year’s National Reading Month to studying a specific author.

“Jan Brett is originally an illustrator but started writing children’s books because she was fascinated with different folktales from different countries,” Dauksys said. “So for us, it’s been a really neat experience to expose the kids to all of her different books.”

Dauksys said this year they selected 16 of Brett’s books and created a tournament bracket. For each week beginning in February, classes read four of the selected books and voted on their favorite at the end of the week. Last Friday, they determined the four book winners and students, upon returning to school on Tuesday, voted on their favorite Jan Brett book out of the final selection. On Thursday, special guest Andrew Freiden from NBC12 will announce the book winner via Zoom.

Dauksys said their focus on a single author for the month has “created excitement” in the building for reading.

“I have heard kids in the hallway waiting for the busses talking about which book was going to win this week,” Dauksys said. “So there’s definitely a buzz. And I think because of that, it does create that schoolwide culture of, you know, ‘reading is cool’ and ‘reading is fun.’”

Dauksys said the school created a fun environment surrounding the students’ study of the author in the weeks leading up to the tournament. The school’s art teacher began incorporating Brett’s books into her art lessons in order to familiarize the students with her work, with students composing artwork that incorporated some of the same artistic styles as Brett’s illustrations.

In addition, the school received a grant last year to compose an outdoor gallery of storybooks titled “Literacy Lane,” which was originally created to provide students a literacy opportunity outside the school building during the pandemic. The gallery features a panel of laminated and deconstructed storybooks, with this month’s featured storybook by Jan Brett.

While this is the first year the school has held a book tournament, Dauksys said they plan on continuing the fun tradition. She said for next year’s National Reading Month, they plan on creating a tournament bracket for each individual grade level and may feature a series of selected Caldecott books instead.

In addition, Dauksys said they are currently working with students to put together a care package for Jan Brett in order to showcase the children’s appreciation for her work.