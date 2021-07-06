Schuh and Sellors lead Atlee as valedictorian, salutatorian

While a student at Atlee, Ian served as parliamentarian of the National Beta Club. He also was a member of the National Honor Society, German Honor Society, German Club, Math Team, and Hanover Scholars. He was an IB diploma candidate.

Ian was a four-year varsity letter earner for outdoor track, indoor track, and cross country 9x team.

He served as captain of the Cross Country Team and was state champion 11x all-state, 11x all-region, 2x region champion, 5x national qualifier, Richmond Times-Dispatch Scholar Athlete of the Year finalist, ad Jim Triemplar Athlete of the Year.

Ian will be attending the University of Virginia to study Chemical Engineering.

As he looks back on his high school years, Ian said, “My time at Atlee was nothing short of excellent. Everything from my life on the track and cross country team to my experiences in the IB program has set me up perfectly for success in my next chapter as I continue my athletic and academic journey at UVA.”

“I am so thankful for the teachers, coaches, staff, and students at Atlee High School and my family and friends outside of school for pushing me to become the person I am today; without them, I would not be in this position today,” he said.