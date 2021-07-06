Schuh and Sellors lead Atlee as valedictorian, salutatorian

Nicola Schuh leads the Atlee High School Class of 2021 as valedictorian with a Grade Point Average of 4.58667.
She is the daughter of Christian Schuh and Ivonne Schuh of Mechanicsville.
Nicola was a member of the German National Honor Society and participated in the IB program.
She will be attending the University of Virginia in the fall “where I hope to major in chemistry and minor in psychology.”
As a student at Atlee High School, Nicola said, “I got know many wonderful people during my time at Atlee and I will continue to carry their influence with me. Atlee is not just a school but a community of caring people that are willing to help you through the high school experience.”
“This year has been more difficult than others, with some students learning online and others in-person, but the Atlee teachers have persevered while always providing for a positive learning environment,” she said.
“I look forward to attending the University of Virginia in the fall so that I may continue my academic journey with all that Atlee has taught me,” Nicola added.
Atlee’s salutatorian is Ian Sellors, who has a 4.56923 GPA.
His parents are Norma and Graham Sellors of Mechanicsville.
While a student at Atlee, Ian served as parliamentarian of the National Beta Club. He also was a member of the National Honor Society, German Honor Society, German Club, Math Team, and Hanover Scholars. He was an IB diploma candidate.
Ian was a four-year varsity letter earner for outdoor track, indoor track, and cross country 9x team.
He served as captain of the Cross Country Team and was state champion 11x all-state, 11x all-region, 2x region champion, 5x national qualifier, Richmond Times-Dispatch Scholar Athlete of the Year finalist, ad Jim Triemplar Athlete of the Year.
Ian will be attending the University of Virginia to study Chemical Engineering.
As he looks back on his high school years, Ian said, “My time at Atlee was nothing short of excellent. Everything from my life on the track and cross country team to my experiences in the IB program has set me up perfectly for success in my next chapter as I continue my athletic and academic journey at UVA.”
“I am so thankful for the teachers, coaches, staff, and students at Atlee High School and my family and friends outside of school for pushing me to become the person I am today; without them, I would not be in this position today,” he said.
“As I move onto the next chapter, I will use everything that Hanover County has offered me throughout my lifetime to make a positive impact on other communities.”