Scotchtown demonstrations, presentations, displays bring local history alive

“We could not be more proud of the efforts of Preservation Virginia and the 300th Celebration they hosted,” Budesky said. “They have been great partners representing historic places and their efforts at Scotchtown is a major success.”

Budesky said he was impressed with the turnout and enthusiasm of the attendees.

“Any event is only as good as the citizens that turn out to learn and engage. The Hanover community and the region turned out en masse to learn more about Scotchtown and the full story of Patrick Henry and the home’s history,” he said.

He said the atmosphere allowed visitors a glimpse back to another era.

“The period vendors, exhibitors, and reenactors helped take you back in time to appreciate the value of handmade goods and how they evolved over the years,” Budesky said. “This event may live beyond this past weekend and into the future for many more to visit and learn about this part of our history.”

The 300th Celebration continues with a Veterans Day Observance on Nov. 11 at Hanover Wayside on Route 301, but Budesky said more events are planned as the celebration continues.