Scotchtown jumps into the fall spirit in October

Patrick Henry’s Scotchtown is bringing fall spirit to the Hanover County community throughout October. Despite a last minute cancellation of the second annual Fall Festival last week, the museum is gearing up for two feature programs for history enthusiasts and Halloween-lovers to enjoy.

Located at 16120 Chiswell Lane in Beaverdam, Scotchtown is the only original standing home of Patrick Henry open to the public. Known as the “orator of the American Revolution,” Henry lived in the residence from 1771 to 1778. Preservation Virginia acquired Scotchtown in 1958 and restored the historic building to its original appearance during Henry’s life.

The Scotchtown Fall Festival was scheduled to kick off the holiday season on Saturday, Oct. 1. The second installation of the fall favorite aimed to present a “bigger and better” celebration than the year prior, with a jam-packed day of programming, reenactment, a live performance by the Hanover Concert Band, vendors, food, drink and more.

After a year of anticipation, the museum announced the festival’s cancellation on Thursday, Sept. 29 due to anticipated winds and rain associated with Hurricane Ian.

“We determined that the expected weather conditions would pose too great a risk to our vendors, interpreters, volunteers, staff and guests to continue to hold the event,” said Dawn Burnett, site coordinator for Patrick Henry’s Scotchtown, adding that refunds will be issued to current ticket holders.

“We greatly appreciate your support, and invite you to visit Patrick Henry’s Scotchtown at a future date,” Burnett said. “We’re open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, March through December.”

To jump into the fall spirit, Burnett encourages community members to try out the Spirits of Scotchtown Lantern Tours on Saturday, Oct. 15. Tours will be held from 5 to 9 p.m.

“Enjoy eerie tales and food trucks as you tour the house and grounds of Scotchtown in the evening,” Burnett said.

Scotchtown staff and Transcend Paranormal, a local paranormal investigation team, will guide attendees around the property and into the manor house where costumed interpreters will share tales of spirits and ghosts, such as if the ghost of John Chiswell, the infamous son of the original builder of Scotchtown, roams the grounds.

Guests can then relax by the bonfire with warm cider and cookies as local storytellers share traditional spooky tales and even a few reports of “spine-tingling local encounters.” The Babbs Food on the Move food truck will be onsite from 5 to 8 p.m. for visitors’ dining pleasures.

Costumes are welcome. Warm clothes and comfortable shoes are encouraged, as this event is hosted entirely outdoors.

Ticket prices begin at $20 for general admission. Preservation Virginia Members and students can use the code PVMEMBER/STUDENT for a discount. Children 6 and under are free and do not need a ticket but must be accompanied by a paying adult. No refunds will be given unless the event must be canceled by Preservation Virginia due to inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances.

The museum is additionally hosting a Hands-On Hearth Cooking Workshop with Rebecca Suerdieck on Sunday, Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Suerdieck is a culinary historian and a second-generation Colonial Williamsburg educator. She holds many years of experience in 17th and 18th-century living history interpretation.

Guests will explore historic foodways in an 18th-century style hearth kitchen at Scotchtown. The hands-on workshop will teach participants how to cook with recipes from 17th, 18th and 19th-century sources. Participants will also be able to taste everything prepared in class.

Class size is limited, so early registration is encouraged and pre-registration is required. The class is limited to those aged 16 years or older. The cost is $165 per person or $330 for a group of two for the 5 ½ hour class.

For more information on the workshop, visit Suerdieck’s website: https://cookingandfire.wixsite.com/workshops/scotchtown.