Seniors get dinners due

HANOVER – Seniors received an early Thanksgiving dinner thanks to the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and the Rutland Kroger last Wednesday after deputies loaded 13 meals into their patrols cars to distribute throughout the county.

Lt. James R. Cooper, Hanover County Sheriff’s Office public information officer, said, “The seniors that will receive these dinners are part of the TRIAD-sponsored program called Adopt-A-Senior. The intent of this program is to provide additional support and reassurance for older adults with special needs.”

He also said that individuals or couples aged 60 and over who live alone and have limited mobility or medical problems that render them homebound, and who have limited family or social support are targeted for participation.

The Adopt-A-Senior program is intended to be one element of a supportive array of services within the community that assists older citizens to enjoy life with the greatest degree of dignity and as independently as possible.

For 17 years, the Sheriff’s Office has delivered dinners to seniors that participate in the Adopt-A-Senior program.