Several county offices move to Martha Ann Fields building

HANOVER -- The Hanover County Departments of Assessor, General Services, Human Resources and Parks & Recreation have moved. They are now located within the Martha Ann Fields Building in the Courthouse complex at 7515 Library Drive to the immediate east of the Hanover Branch Library.

Parks & Recreation and Human Resources are located on the first floor of the Martha Ann Fields Building. The Assessor’s Office and General Services are located on the second floor.

Additional staff from the Department of Public Works (including the traffic engineer, airport manager and chief of solid waste operations among others) and Building Inspection fields operations personnel are located on the ground floor.

Phone numbers and email addresses are unchanged.

The Martha Ann Fields Building is the former General District Court Building, which has been renovated to create office space for the departments. It was dedicated by the Hanover County Board of Supervisors in October and is named for an enslaved woman who escaped with her children during the Civil War. The heroic story of the Fields family is told in a Virginia Department of Historic Resources roadside historic marker that was installed earlier this year.