Several fire departments respond to fatal blaze in Ashland

ASHLAND – An early morning fire Saturday claimed the life of one resident in Ashland and left a family homeless.

Hanover Fire-EMS Battalion Chief 402 was joined with crews from Ashland, Ashcake, Doswell and Chickahominy in responding to the blaze.

Upon arrival, they learned that one resident remained inside, with three making it out safely.

Fire crews on the scene said the home did have working smoke detectors.

A chaplain with Fire-EMS was on the scene to comfort the family.

The American Red Cross had been notified to assist with accommodations for the survivors.

“We ask that you join us in extending our thoughts and prayers to the family during this tragic loss,” Battalion Chief Gregory R. Martin, public information officer, said, speaking on behalf of Chief Jethro H. Piland III.

“We encourage you to have working smoke alarms on each floor of your home and outside each sleeping area, and recommend smoke alarms greater than 10 years be replaced,” Martin added.