Severe thunderstorms leave thousands without power

A series of severe thunderstorms swept through the region last week leaving thousands in Hanover County and surrounding areas without power.

A severe thunderstorm passed through the county around 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22 with wind speeds reported up to 80 mph. The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning in the area until 4 p.m. and urged residents to take shelter immediately.

The storm spurred a wave of power outages and all county government offices were closed as of 4 p.m. due to lack of power. The board of supervisors meeting was interrupted by the power outage and shifted to a closed session for several hours. The meeting resumed its open session around 6:30 p.m. without power.

“During and directly after the storm we were inundated with weather-related calls for service,” said Lt. James Cooper, information officer for the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office. “From trees down on power lines to weather related alarm activations.

Cooper said they received three calls for weather-related alarm activations, 33 traffic complaints or hazards and six reports of downed wires.

“These calls for service were mainly in the central and eastern portions of the county,” he said. “Thankfully no damage to homes or injuries to our citizens were reported.”

Hanover Fire-EMS responded to a total of 74 calls for service from 3 to 11 p.m. in relation to the storm, with the highest call volume time frame from 3 to 4 p.m. with 39 responses. Of those, 24 were related to electrical hazards such as downed lines, one was a motor vehicle accident, 14 incidents were related to trees down, four were reports of trees falling into buildings with two structures that sustained significant damage and seven fire-related incidents from outside fires caused by downed power lines.

“They are always prepared for an increase in call volume and strive to provide an elite service for a safer community,” said Capt. W. Blake Stephens of Hanover Fire-EMS.

Dominion Energy reported 10,533 without power in Hanover County and around 89,942 system-wide by 7 p.m. The bulk of the outages were due to downed power lines and poles with a large number of broken trees causing damage, but no substation or breaker failures were reported, according to Craig Carper, Dominion Energy communications specialist for Central Virginia.

Carper said the most heavily-impacted areas in the state were Central Virginia and parts of Northern Virginia.

There were 3,479 reported outages left in Hanover County by 8:30 p.m. with Dominion Energy crews worked diligently and around the clock to restore power to all customers, but some residents remained without power until Friday evening.

In light of the summer season producing severe thunderstorms, Carper urges customers to report power outages right away using either the Dominion Energy app, through the website: dominionenergy.com or by calling: 1-866-366-4357.

“One of our core values as a company is safety,” Carper said. “Beware of downed power lines – assume they’re energized and dangerous. Stay at least 30 feet away and call Dominion Energy immediately.”