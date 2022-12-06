SEWARD, Joseph Coke, 89, originally from King and Queen Court House, Va., peacefully passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilton W. and Polly C. Seward; siblings, Seden, Welford, Charlie, Bernard, Roland, Thelma, Gladys, Helen; and his wife, Jane Garnett Seward. He is survived by his loving daughter, Tracy Seward Fitzgerald (Dave); and one sister, Grace Seward Wills (Billy). He is also survived by many nieces, nephews; and two stepsons, Michael and David Powell. Joe was the ninth of 10 children. Four of his brothers served in the U.S. Army, encompassing two wars. Joe enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard with his two best friends after high school and served on the Icebreaker, the Eastwind. He graduated from Smithdeal Massey Business College in 1957 and received his associate's degree from University of Richmond by taking night classes for many years. He pursued a career as an Accountant for Meyers Meat Packing Company and Reliance Marine. He then went on to finish his career in insurance sales for Home Beneficial and AIG. He had a passion for hunting over the years with his friends, Ernest and C.C., walking the land, uncovering birds in King and Queen County. He was an avid reader and held many roles at Mattaponi Baptist Church and the King and Queen Ruritan Club. Joe valued his many friendships and was always easy to talk with especially over a table of steamed crabs or his legendary homemade ice cream. Joe was a lover of life, but even more, his impact on others, both young and old, will forever be his amazing legacy. A visitation was held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, at the B.W. White Funeral Home at Aylett, Va. A funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, at the Mattaponi Baptist Church, King and Queen Court House, Va. Interment followed in the church cemetery.
