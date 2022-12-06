SHABAN, Abdul Kareem "A.K. " age 76, passed away on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born on Dec. 11, 1945, in Btebyat, Lebanon. At age 9, he moved to the United States, where his family sought a new life and opportunity in Hopewell, Virginia. At age 18, he met his beautiful wife of 53 years, Kay Robinson Shaban, at a local Richmond hangout where they grew to know each other over sandwiches and sodas. A.K. was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. He was a dedicated police officer, a veteran, a community leader and a coach. A.K. began his career in law enforcement in Henrico County, Va. and then moved to the Virginia State Police Department. He finished his career of 26 years with the Hanover County Sheriff's department, where he retired as a Lieutenant. He served in many capacities within the police force; however, his time was best spent serving the youth. He started the D.A.R.E. program in Hanover County, where he spent countless years educating the youth on the dangers of drugs. He worked after hours at the local football games, at school dances and at Skate America, where he kept a close eye on all the teenagers, including his own. He spent many nights and weekends coaching his daughters, Adell and Tammy, and son, Jimmie, in the Mechanicsville Little League program and he had countless athletes over the years who have shared fond memories of their "Favorite Coach." To best support his family, A.K. also served for 26 years in the Army Reserves, retiring as a Captain in 1992. He was so proud of his service in all of his different capacities. A.K. truly loved the simple pleasures of life - chatting with all of those around him, reminiscing and telling stories of his friendships on the police force and savoring the joys of his family and his heritage. He is survived by his wife, Kay; their three children, Adell Sargent (Tony), Tammy Payne (Scott) and Jimmie Shaban (Karin); their beloved grandchildren, Anthony, Matthew, Rachel, Lily, Olivia, Christian and Pearl; their black Labrador, whom he loved like a grandchild, as well as his brothers, nieces and nephews and cousins. Family, friends and others whose lives have been touched by A.K. were invited to the Bennett Funeral Home located at 8014 Lee Davis Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, on Friday, Dec. 2, at 11 a.m. to celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in A.K.'s honor to: Fraternal Order of Police at HCFOP#38, P.O. Box 1054, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111.