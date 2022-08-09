Sharon EICHLER

EICHLER, Sharon Overbeck, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Saturday, July 30, 2022, whom she served her entire life through her music. She has served churches for over 50 years as a pianist/organist. Sharon was born in Erie, Pennsylvania on Oct. 5, 1942, and lived there until she married her high school sweetheart on July 29, 1961. She then moved to Virginia with her husband, Paul. Sharon retired from Henrico County, where she worked in the County Attorneys' Office. Sharon leaves her husband of 61 years, Paul; her three daughters, Janet Archer (Jerry) of Mechanicsville, Va., Linda Rauguth (Joe) of Mechanicsville, Va. and Terri Mello (Matt) of Bermuda; her brother, Randy Overbeck of Skaneateles, N.Y.; and sister, Carol Overbeck of Erie, Pa. Sharon also leaves eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Sharon loved to knit, sew and play organ. Sharon loved her family unconditionally, whom she knitted many things for. Sharon requested no services but will have a celebration of her life later in the year with her family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to New Kent Christian School, 9660 Tunstall Road, New Kent, Va. 23124. Online condolences at woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.