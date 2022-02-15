Shawn ANSON

ANSON, Shawn Michael, 27, of Mechanicsville, passed away on Monday, February 7, 2022. He is survived by his parents, Shelly and Robert Anson; brother, Ryan; nephew, Jayden; nieces, Gracie and Alora; grandmother, Betty Pecka; and many other extended family and friends. Shawn will be greatly missed by all. The family received friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, February 14 at the Bennett Funeral Home, Mechanicsville Chapel, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where a memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Thursday, February 17. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.