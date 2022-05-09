Shelbert Devon SAWYER

SAWYER, Mr. Shelbert Devon "Dewey," born July 22, 1950 and passed away January 4, 2021. Devon, son of the late Shelbert L. Sawyer and Gladys S. Berry, was a native of Tyrrell County, N.C. and Veteran of the U.S. Army. He loved spending time with his family and his dog, Pebbles, whom he loved dearly. Devon was also a great carpenter that loved to hunt and fish. He is survived by his daughters, Michelle Banton, Amy LeGay and husband, Tommy; grandchildren, Charles, Jeremy, Matthew, Brandon, Brittany, Dillon; great-grandchildren, Lucas, Lorelei, Oliver; three brothers, two sisters; and a good friend, Justin, who was like a son. In lieu of flowers, donate in his name to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention: supporting.afsp.org. Service will be held at Signal Hill Memorial Park, 12360 Hanover Courthouse Road, Hanover, Va. 23069, May 21, 2022 at 1 p.m. Family will receive friends after the service at Hanover Auto Repair, 8175 Patrick Henry Blvd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116.