Sheriff’s office salutes local heroes for exceptional achievements

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office held its annual “A Salute to our Heroes” awards ceremony last week to honor the county’s many influential citizens and their exceptional achievements throughout 2021.

The County Administration Board Room was packed last Thursday with local and federal law enforcement officers, the Hanover Board of Supervisors, county staff, citizens and more. Special guests Sen. Ryan McDougle, Delegate Scott Wyatt, Delegate John McGuire and Attorney General Jason Miyares were also in attendance.

Hanover County Sheriff Col. David R. Hines expressed his gratitude to attendees and the Hanover Chamber of Commerce for making the evening’s festivities possible. He also took note of the opportunity to hold this year’s ceremony in person, which wouldn’t have been possible only a month prior due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have a special place here in Hanover County, and you are the people that make this special,” Hines said.

Hines additionally took the time to honor Trey Sutton, the fallen Henrico County officer who tragically lost his life in a vehicle crash last week. Hines requested everyone to keep Sutton’s family, Henrico County police officers and the two hospitalized victims of the crash in their thoughts and prayers.

This year’s Officer of the Year Award was presented to Van Jenkins for his unwavering passion for his profession, exceptional leadership skills and strong relationships with his supervisors, peers and citizens. Jenkins has served the sheriff’s office since 2013 and is currently assigned to the Uniform Patrol Operations Division, a member of the High Risk Entry Team, field training officer, general instructor and defensive tactics instructor. He has received several commendations and was awarded Officer of the Month in February.

The Silver Star Award is given to officers who distinguish themselves through extraordinary bravery and is the second highest award that can be received for exceptional service while performing his or her duties. The recipients of this award are David Barton, Steven Newsome, James Gillend Jr. and Maitland Wright.

The Excellent Service Award is the third highest form of recognition and is awarded to individuals who demonstrate highly intelligent police work, perform a lifesaving activity not requiring personal endangerment or ultimately bring honor to the officer and the sheriff’s office for efforts in fostering goodwill in the community through active community involvement.

The recipients of this award are: Jonathan Arvidson, Austin Brown, Joel Cumber, Andrew Cunningham, Dante Hill, Charles Hines, Troy Leszcynski, Steven Newsome, Patrick Patterson, Kathleen Russell, Ryan Vasconi, David Barton, Waverly Carroll, Matthew Eichenlaub, Jeremy Futrell, Matthew Guridy, Chris Hatcher, Cameron King, Krystal Laine, Eric Lucas, Bryan McIntee, Chelsea Mitchell, Fredrick Shepperd, Greg Six, David Parrish, Matthew Stewart, David Swanson and Steven Tomlinson.

The Reserve Officer of the Year Award was given to James Gillend Jr., who has been a reserve deputy since 2016 and logged 369 hours of service, responded to 48 calls for service, conducted 155 property checks and participated in 60 hours of training in 2021 alone.

Lindsey Baker received this year’s Rookie of the Year Award. Baker was hired by the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office in 2017 as a civilian employee and completed the county Criminal Justice Academy and field training in April 2021. She received the award for her exceptional performance as a first-year officer and strong work ethic, serving as the primary officer for 1,689 law enforcement actions, 584 assists and held a total case clearance rate of 90% for the year 2021.

The Volunteer of the Year Award recognizes exceptional volunteer service to the sheriff’s office. Carl Bosher received this year’s award for providing countless volunteer hours to the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and the Hanover County Criminal Justice Academy. Bosher dedicated over 80 hours to the academy in 2021 alone assisting in officer training.

This year’s Cadet of the Year Award was presented to Keyondre Story. Story participated in the 2021 Sheriff’s Office Youth Citizen’s Police Academy and became a member of Cadet Unit 606, which is a youth-led training and educational program sponsored by the sheriff’s office. He was given this year’s award due to his spotless attendance in the program, active participation in assisting the Crime Prevention Unit with public events, and outstanding knowledge, ability and skill for the trade.

Hines presented Kim Farnsworth with this year’s Citizen Recognition Award due to her many years of dedication to supporting the sheriff’s office and building partnerships between the office and faith-based organizations.

Excellent Service to Law Enforcement awards were presented to Jessie Atkins, Mark Seay, Wayne Wadlington and Shelly Wright. This award recognizes individuals who are not employed with the sheriff’s office but have made significant contributions to the office.

The Unit Citation Award was presented to the Hanover County Vice and Narcotic Unit for their exceptional performance throughout the year with extensive investigative work, productivity and display of teamwork.

The Meritorious Service Award is given to employees who have made significant contributions to the sheriff’s office or the safety of citizens. It is also given to individuals who enhance the sheriff’s office’s image within the law enforcement community, Hanover County or the Commonwealth of Virginia. The recipients of this award are: Michael Burch, Jason Butterworth, Lonnie Carter, Peter Chapman, Derek Healy, Ray Hooper, Rusty Miller, Gina Parknow, Walter Raikes, Bill Shaw, Robby Stevens, Seth Whitmore, Shane Wickham, Charlie Pavie, Jenna Dages, Van Jenkins, Troy Leszczynski, Steven Newsome, Stephen Wade, Robert Wagner, Donald Davis, Maricel Fister, Ashlee Passmore, Toni Harris, Robbie Hess, Dante Hill, Kevin Martin and Patrick Murphy.

“One of the things that make us such a special agency is the men and women you saw here tonight,” Hines said in his closing remarks. “They are tremendous men and women, and I am so proud to work with them.”

Hines reiterated his appreciation for Hanover County during his closing remarks with residents, elected leaders, law enforcement and the community as a whole working together to ensure the safety of citizens.

Melissa Haley, Emma Lee Mitchell and Dave Fuller of the Hanover Chamber Foundation stepped to the podium at the conclusion of the ceremony to present a $15,000 donation check to the sheriff’s office as a token of their appreciation.

“It is our privilege and our delight for our organization to partner with the sheriff’s office for nine years now,” Fuller said. “This is a celebration and is a special occasion for the award recipients that you have met tonight, for their families and for all the men and women in our sheriff’s office.”