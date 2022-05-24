 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sherry MOORE

  • 0
MOORE

MOORE, Sherry A., 55, of Richmond passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022. She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Stewart; stepfather, James Stewart; and her grandson, Charles Woods. Family remaining to cherish Sherry's memories are her husband, Jeffery Moore; children, John Martin Jr. (Shannon), Samantha Woods (Matt) and Jared Moore; granddaughter, Savannah Martin; father, Ray Vaughan Jr. (Betty); brother, Ray Vaughan III; sister, Shannon Muller (Lee); and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 26, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. for a visitation at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231. A graveside service on Friday, May 27, 2022, at 11 a.m., Washington Memorial Park.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Curtis RUSSELL

Curtis RUSSELL

RUSSELL, Curtis L. "Curt," 57, of Portsmouth, passed away May 6, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Hillary Russell; parents, Charles and Joan …

Patricia HARDING

Patricia HARDING

HARDING, Patricia Trice, 79, of Mechanicville, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 7, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ro…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News