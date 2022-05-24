Sherry MOORE

MOORE, Sherry A., 55, of Richmond passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022. She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Stewart; stepfather, James Stewart; and her grandson, Charles Woods. Family remaining to cherish Sherry's memories are her husband, Jeffery Moore; children, John Martin Jr. (Shannon), Samantha Woods (Matt) and Jared Moore; granddaughter, Savannah Martin; father, Ray Vaughan Jr. (Betty); brother, Ray Vaughan III; sister, Shannon Muller (Lee); and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 26, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. for a visitation at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231. A graveside service on Friday, May 27, 2022, at 11 a.m., Washington Memorial Park.
