Shirley GUY

  • 0
GUY

GUY, Shirley Moren Moore, passed away at her home in Mechanicsville on Wednesday morning, Sept. 21, 2022. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Marian Moren; her husband, George H. Guy Jr.; and her first husband, George William "Billy" Moore Jr. She is survived by by her daughter, Lisa Moore Pearson (Bryan); son, William Scott Moore (Stephanie); grandchildren, Diana Muntean (Frankie), Laura Hardwick (Jeremy), Matthew Moore, Andrew Moore; great-grandchildren, Sophie, Tessa and Eliza Muntean Bentley and Brodee Hardwick; stepchildren, Hopkins Guy (Liz), Peggy Guy (Joe Jernigan), Edward Guy (Haleh); stepgrandchildren, Sarah, Louise, Sam, William, Lila and Lily Guy. The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at the Bennett Funeral Home, Mechanicsville Chapel, 8014 Lee Davis Road, where the funeral was held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Interment will follow in Signal Hill Memorial Park in Hanover. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, Shady Grove United Methodist Church, Bethel Cemetery Fund or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com

