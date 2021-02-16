Shirley Jean VAUGHAN

VAUGHAN, Shirley Jean, 75, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord Tuesday, February 9, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Viola Ranes. Shirley is survived by her devoted husband of 57 years, Robert F. Vaughan; her daughter, Renee Norman and son-in-law, Billy Norman; and beloved granddaughter, Olivia Norman. Shirley, also known as “Sunshine,” was always a brilliant ray of light to all who knew her. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and “Gan-o-mommy,” who was dearly loved by all her family, friends and church family. She was an active member of Shalom Baptist Church, where she enjoyed participating in the card ministry. Shirley loved decorating and often helped many of her friends decorate their homes. Her early life was spent mothering, camping, decorating, herb gardening, running Studley Store for many years and making a home for her family. In her later years, she filled her time with her church family, her card ministry and enjoying traveling with her family. She lived a full and happy life and will be greatly missed. The family will hold a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to Shalom Baptist Church, 8116 Walnut Grove Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111.