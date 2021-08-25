Shop Local campaign focused on county’s small businesses

A major component of the campaign is public feedback, and the efforts are allowing residents an opportunity to list their favorite small businesses.

“Over the next three weeks we will be encouraging people to post pictures of their favorite local establishments and watering holes while tagging at least three of their friends on our Facebook page with the hashtag #HereInHanoverVA to register for our giveaways which will also come from local businesses,” Thomas said.

Thomas said the efforts are clearly defined with identified goals. “The first goal would be to help educate people on the importance and impact they have on our community when they spend their hard earned paycheck locally,” he said. “The second is to help drive traffic to our small businesses which are the ones who have been most affected over the last year.”

Thomas is hoping the public will embrace the shop local campaign, and said his office is ready to help in any way possible.

“We cannot do this on our own! We ask the community to get involved, have some fun and go out and shop local!”

Businesses seeking additional marketing materials should contact existing business manager Jessica Hartness at Hanover County Economic Development, 804-365-6464.