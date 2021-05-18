Shop Local keeps dollars in community

The Shop Local campaign is another step in the effort to return to normalcy after a period of economic uncertainty caused by the COVID pandemic. Thomas said his effort pivoted to assist local businesses as soon as the crisis hit, and those efforts are ongoing.

“During the pandemic our department, in conjunction with strong support from the Hanover County Board of Supervisors, moved quickly to develop a resiliency grant program that was able to help close to 70 small businesses hardest hit by the epidemic,” Thomas said.

The assistance didn’t end there.

“We also developed a hiring application that connected local Hanover and Ashland-based employers who were hiring to those seeking employment,” Thomas said. “We also partnered with the Town of Ashland and the Hanover Chamber of Commerce to distribute over 250 PPE (personal protective equipment) kits to our existing businesses. All these efforts were well received but the work doesn’t stop there. As we come out of the pandemic we are once again looking for new ways to help our business community.”