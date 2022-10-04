 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

SIMS

  • 0
SIMS

SIMS, Dr. Lynn L., 85, of Mechanicsville, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sept. 25, 2022. He is survived by his four children, 13 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren and is now with his Lord, Jesus Christ. He was born Sept. 23, 1937, in Washington, D.C., the only child of Lynn Boyd and Audrey Jacobs Sims. Lynn married Sharon Obitts of Wheat Ridge, Colo., in 1960, after both graduated from Wheaton College and Lynn acknowledged it as the best event in his life. He spent his life in the military, earning many awards and accomplishments, and was on a Hi-power rifle team most of his life. Lynn also attended grad school at Kansas State as well as earned a Ph.D. from New York University in U.S. Military History. He continued to teach at a number of institutions. There will be a visitation for family and friends at Bliley's on Staples Mill Road on Oct. 5 from 5 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be at Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Amelia, Va., on Thursday, Oct. 6, at 12 p.m. For condolences, please see www.blileys.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

John DURBIN

John DURBIN

DURBIN, John Thomas "Johnny" Sr., 79, longtime resident and unofficial mayor of Mechanicsville died on his terms (which shouldn't surprise any…

Brian GENTILINI

Brian GENTILINI

GENTILINI, Brian, 65, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond M. Gentilini and Ka…

Carroll DELBRIDGE

Carroll DELBRIDGE

DELBRIDGE, Carroll Phillip "C.P.," age 78, of Mechanicsville, Virginia, passed away on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. C.P. was born Aug. 19, 1944, to…

Shirley GUY

Shirley GUY

GUY, Shirley Moren Moore, passed away at her home in Mechanicsville on Wednesday morning, Sept. 21, 2022. Shirley was preceded in death by her…

Winnie SOUTHWORTH

Winnie SOUTHWORTH

SOUTHWORTH, Winnie Mears, died peacefully at her home in Mechanicsville, Va., on Sept. 9, 2022, at 78 years old. Winnie always provided love a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News