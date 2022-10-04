SIMS, Dr. Lynn L., 85, of Mechanicsville, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sept. 25, 2022. He is survived by his four children, 13 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren and is now with his Lord, Jesus Christ. He was born Sept. 23, 1937, in Washington, D.C., the only child of Lynn Boyd and Audrey Jacobs Sims. Lynn married Sharon Obitts of Wheat Ridge, Colo., in 1960, after both graduated from Wheaton College and Lynn acknowledged it as the best event in his life. He spent his life in the military, earning many awards and accomplishments, and was on a Hi-power rifle team most of his life. Lynn also attended grad school at Kansas State as well as earned a Ph.D. from New York University in U.S. Military History. He continued to teach at a number of institutions. There will be a visitation for family and friends at Bliley's on Staples Mill Road on Oct. 5 from 5 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be at Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Amelia, Va., on Thursday, Oct. 6, at 12 p.m. For condolences, please see www.blileys.com.
