Smiles tell the story as students return to school

It’s been a busy week for Hanover school superintendent Michael Gill. After visiting 17 campuses on the first two days of school, he completed his opening day tours with a visit to an additional eight schools as the week progressed.

“It’s the same story in every building,” Gill said. “The kids, perhaps more than any other year, are just happy to be back around each other and learning, so it has been a very positive start.”

Gill said the smooth opening was assisted by a staggered schedule that welcomed transitional students who were arriving at a campus for the first time or students returning from online instruction a day early in an effort to acquaint them with campus layouts and classroom locations.

The practice began last year when officials weren’t sure what to expect on the first day of school, and principals were concerned regarding social distancing requirements. It was a plan that gained wide praise from parents, teachers and students in its initial year, and officials decided to keep the plan in place for this opening.

“The staggered start was something that we fell into a little bit by necessity last year, and it was intended to just be a one-year thing when we originally came up with the idea,” Gill said in an interview last week.