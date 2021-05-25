Smithson advises voters to be aware of parking at schools on election day

HANOVER – General Registrar/Director of Elections Teresa “Teri” Smithson is advising voters planning to cast a ballot in the June 8 Democratic Primary Election about possible parking issues since Hanover County Public Schools will still be in session for the 2020-2021 year.

“Historically, the primaries were always held the second Tuesday in June, which is the last week of school, but during the 2021 legislative session the General Assembly passed SB 1148 moving the primaries to the third Tuesday (schools are closed to students),” Smithson said.

“While we do not anticipate a large turnout for the Democratic Party Primary, we would like to inform the voters that during the hours of 7:30- 8:10 a.m. and 2- 2:45 p.m. the schools are very busy with the dropping off and picking up the students,” she said.

Smithson said that will cause parking issues at the following elementary schools:

Battlefield Elementary School.

Beaverdam Elementary School.

Cold Harbor Elementary School.

Elmont Elementary School.

Kersey Creek Elementary School.

Laurel Meadow Elementary School.