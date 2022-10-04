SNITZER, James "Jim" Christopher, age 60, passed away on Aug. 29, 2022, at VCU Massey Cancer Center, Thomas Palliative Care Unit, after a battle with cancer. Jim was born Oct. 14, 1961, in Fairfax, Virginia, to Carol (Everhart) and Lawrence H. Snitzer. He graduated from W.T. Woodson High School, attended East Carolina University and graduated with his degree in Communications from James Madison University, where he met his dear wife, Beth (Herndon) Snitzer. They were married at Blairs Baptist Church in 1985, and after living in Charlottesville while Beth completed her master's degree, they made their home in Mechanicsville, Virginia. Jim is survived by his wife, Beth. Radio was Jim's passion. While in college, Jim helped build the first radio station at East Carolina University. At JMU, he interned at WMRA, the JMU radio station, where he hosted the program, The Armchair Detective, a special series for the blind. And in Charlottesville, at WCVL, the local country music station, he was known as Gentleman Jim. In 1996, he began a 20-year career working in customer service for Verizon Communications in Richmond. Jim would tell you his favorite job after retirement was working as a Special Education Instructional Assistant at Pearson's Corner Elementary School in Hanover County. Beth would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff of the VCU Massey Cancer Center for their loving and compassionate care and to the Men's Group of All Souls Episcopal Church for walking the final journey with Jim. Cremation services were provided by Woody Funeral Home - Atlee Chapel. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Messiah Lutheran Church, 8154 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville, on Oct. 8 at 11 a.m. A reception in the church social hall will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jim's name to All Souls Episcopal Church, 9077 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. Online condolences at www.woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.
SNITZER
- Obituary
